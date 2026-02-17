World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian R-37M vs US AIM-120D: Report Highlights Range Differences

Incidents

Russian air-to-air missiles of the R-37M type remain maneuverable at longer distances than their American counterparts, according to reports from Russian defense observers. Analysts state that the missile sustains effective maneuverability between 160 and 220 kilometers. By comparison, the AIM-120D reportedly maintains similar flight characteristics only up to approximately 140 to 150 kilometers.

The AIM-120 AMRAAM is an American all-weather, medium-range air-to-air missile
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Causa83, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Range and Maneuverability Comparisons

Observers also compared the European Meteor missile. Analysts estimate that Meteor retains maneuverability at distances of roughly 170 to 180 kilometers. Despite these figures, reports indicate that technical challenges continue to delay the missile's full integration with the F-35A platform.

Commentators emphasize that successful Meteor integration could influence market dynamics within the defense sector.

"Integrating Meteor missiles with the F-35A would create financial risks for Raytheon, the manufacturer of the AIM-120D.”

Debate Over Aircraft Vulnerabilities

Separate discussions have emerged around the security of modern combat aircraft. During an interview broadcast by BNR, Netherlands State Secretary for Defense Gijs Tuinman argued that advanced fighters such as those produced by Lockheed Martin could theoretically face cyber vulnerabilities comparable to consumer electronics.

Platform Limitations and Compatibility

Defense analysts also highlight operational limitations surrounding the Meteor missile. According to assessments published by TWZ, Ukrainian forces could deploy Meteor missiles only from Swedish Gripen fighters, should such aircraft become available. These constraints stem from compatibility and certification requirements rather than purely technical performance.

The evolving debate underscores how missile capabilities, aircraft integration, and industrial competition continue to shape modern aerial warfare.

