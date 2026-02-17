Explosion Rocks Military Commandant’s Office Near St. Petersburg

An explosion occurred at the military commandant's office in the city of Sertolovo, Vsevolozhsky District, Leningrad Region. Sources report that the incident took place around 14:20-14:25 Moscow time on the third floor of the building located at 1 Industrial Street, which also houses the military police.

Damage and Rescue Efforts

According to 47news, the blast destroyed two upper floors of the three-story building. Emergency services are on-site, clearing the rubble manually and using heavy machinery to lift concrete slabs. Authorities warn that the risk of further collapse remains.

Casualties and Survivors

Initial reports indicated two fatalities, later updated to three confirmed dead. Preliminary data suggest that four military personnel remained trapped under the debris. 78.ru reported that one injured individual was extracted alive and received medical attention on-site.

Official Response

The Governor of Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, commented on the incident, stating that units from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Lenoblpozhasp have been deployed. He directed security forces to assist the military in clearing debris and rescuing those affected by the collapse.

"Assigned the security block to assist the military in dismantling debris and rescuing the victims following the collapse of the military police building on the territory of the military unit in Sertolovo.”

— Alexander Drozdenko, Governor of Leningrad Region

A duty officer at the commandant's office told 47news that there is little information available at present. The district administration noted that the military unit territory falls under the commandant's jurisdiction.