Russia Destroys Ukraine's US-Made AN/TPQ-36 Counter-Battery Radar

Russia's Defense Ministry announced the destruction of a US-manufactured counter-battery radar system used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The statement identifies the equipment as the AN/TPQ-36 radar, a system designed to detect artillery fire and often described as the "ears” of artillery units.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by 55th "Zaporozhian Sich" Artillery Brigade, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ UA 55th artillery brigade training 11

According to the ministry, units from the Northern Group of Forces carried out the strike, eliminating the radar installation. Officials did not disclose the precise location of the system, but operational details indicate continued military activity near Russia's border regions, specifically within buffer zones in the Sumy and Kharkiv areas.

The Defense Ministry also reported substantial Ukrainian losses during the same period of combat operations. The statement cites more than 165 Ukrainian personnel killed and the destruction of ten military vehicles.

Strategic Role of Counter-Battery Radars

Counter-battery radar systems such as the AN/TPQ-36 play a central role in modern artillery warfare. They allow forces to identify the origin of incoming fire, coordinate rapid responses, and improve battlefield awareness. The removal of such assets can significantly affect artillery coordination and defensive capabilities.

Russian officials continue to describe military operations along the border as efforts to maintain security and expand buffer zones. Previous reports also mentioned the involvement of naval forces in repelling Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory, underscoring the multi-domain nature of the conflict.