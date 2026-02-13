Video: US Navy Destroyer Collides with Supply Ship During At-Sea Refueling

An American destroyer and a US Navy logistics support vessel collided during an at-sea refueling operation within the area of responsibility of the US Southern Command. Two crew members sustained minor injuries and remain in stable condition, according to an official statement.

The collision occurred during a replenishment operation involving the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG-103) and the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6). Both vessels were conducting a standard resupply maneuver at the time of the incident.

Despite the collision, both ships were able to continue their voyage. Officials did not report any critical damage that would prevent further operations.

The exact location of the incident has not been disclosed. Authorities stated that the causes of the collision are currently under investigation.

No additional details were provided regarding the extent of damage or any potential impact on mission readiness.