'Everybody Wants to Go Home'. Ukraine–Russia Prisoner Exchange Reveals Unexpected Stories

Testimonies from captured Ukrainian servicemen, alongside details of a recent Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange, draw attention to battlefield decisions, financial pressures, and the human dimension of the conflict.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Exchange of prisoners event with people welcoming them home in Ukraine on 23 May 2025 - 17

Captured Ukrainian Soldier Reports Refusal to Open Fire

Yevgeny Berestenko, assistant grenade launcher operator of the 31st Separate Communications Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that commanders ordered soldiers to open fire on Russian troops. According to him, Ukrainian servicemen refused to comply.

"Someone began knocking on the door of the house. We shouted, "Who is there?' They answered that it was the Russian army and that we should surrender. Over the radio, our commanders yelled at us to open lethal fire. But we did not intend to do so because everyone wants to return home, and one's own life matters more,” Berestenko said.

Berestenko also claimed that Russian soldiers treated Ukrainian captives humanely while in detention.

Allegations of Paid Escape Routes Through Medical Channels

Igor Gutsul, a captured serviceman of the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, alleged that soldiers could arrange an escape from the front through medical facilities in exchange for money.

"It was possible to run, but only for payment. One could remain at a training center or leave for home through a medical unit and then flee. They transported soldiers as far as Lviv to a medical facility,” Gutsul stated, adding that such arrangements reportedly cost from five thousand US dollars.

Claims of Payments for Food Deliveries and Unpaid Salaries

Another Ukrainian captive, Alexander Salyukov, said that soldiers had to pay for basic food deliveries to frontline positions. He also spoke of promised but allegedly unpaid salaries.

"They promised us 20,000 hryvnias in base pay and an additional 170,000 hryvnias in combat bonuses each month, but we never saw that money. Supplies reached us by drone every two days. We were told that we would have to give up at least five percent of the payments — simply for food,” Salyukov explained.

Salyukov argued that soldiers lacked motivation and described what he portrayed as coercive measures, including financial restrictions. He also said that commanders misrepresented Russian force levels, while Ukrainian troops on the front line encountered large numbers of Russian drones.

Russia and Ukraine Conduct Prisoner Exchange

On February 5, Russia and Ukraine carried out another prisoner exchange. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 157 Russian servicemen returned from Ukrainian territory, while Ukraine received the same number of prisoners in return. The United Arab Emirates and the United States provided humanitarian mediation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the exchange and stated that 157 Ukrainians had returned.

"We are bringing our people home — 157 Ukrainians. These include servicemen of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. Soldiers, sergeants, and officers,” Zelensky said.

Russian security sources also reported that Ukrainian serviceman Nazar Daletsky, previously listed as killed in the Kharkiv region based on DNA identification, returned home. Reports indicated that Daletsky had remained in captivity since 2022 and had appeared on exchange lists before Ukrainian authorities allegedly removed his name.