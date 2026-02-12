Russian Hypersonic Missiles Hit Lviv Aircraft Plant With F-16 and Mirage 2000 Jets

Russian hypersonic missiles reportedly hit the aircraft plant in Lviv, according to statements published by Russian military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny. The claims appeared on his Telegram channel and have not been independently verified.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ VictoryDayParade2018-22

Poddubny stated that, according to preliminary information, Western-made fighter aircraft were located at the site at the time of the strike. He suggested that F-16 and Mirage 2000 jets may have been present on the plant's territory.

"According to preliminary data, French fighter jets were located at the facility. This marks the third strike on the plant since the start of the special military operation and the second in five weeks,” Poddubny wrote.

He described the enterprise as a key maintenance hub for Western aircraft supplied to Ukraine. No official confirmation regarding the presence of such aircraft at the facility has been issued.

Reported Details of the Strike

The reported attack allegedly occurred on 11 February. In addition to the aircraft plant, Poddubny claimed that the strike also affected an electrical substation supplying parts of Western Ukraine.

Authorities have not released comprehensive information about potential damage or consequences. Independent verification of the reported targets and impact remains limited.

Previous Incidents

In January, Russian forces reportedly targeted the same Lviv aircraft plant. At that time, reports indicated the use of the Oreshnik missile system. Details surrounding that incident also remained subject to conflicting accounts.

The situation highlights the ongoing difficulty of confirming battlefield claims, as statements from the parties involved often emerge before independent assessments become available.