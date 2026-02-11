School Shooting in Southern Russia: Security Guard Killed After He Stopped Attacker

A security guard died following a shooting at a technical college in Anapa after confronting the attacker and preventing him from advancing further into the building.

Photo: ru.freepik.com by freepic.diller Loading a gun

Security Guard Stops Attacker at College Entrance

Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the Krasnodar region, confirmed that the victim worked as a security guard and became the first person to respond to the incident. According to the governor, the guard acted immediately, contacted law enforcement, and blocked the shooter's attempt to enter deeper into the facility.

"At this moment, there is one fatality — the security guard who took the first удар. He reacted оперативно and called the police,” Veniamin Kondratyev stated.

The governor described the event as a "horrific crime,” emphasizing that the guard's actions likely prevented more severe consequences.

Victims Hospitalized as Authorities Clarify Details

Officials reported that two individuals sustained injuries and currently remain in moderate condition. Initial statements from Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs mentioned three victims, but authorities later уточнили that one of them had died — the security guard.

Medical services continue monitoring the injured as investigators establish the full circumstances of the attack.

Student Detained Following Daytime Shooting

The shooting occurred on February 11 inside the lobby of a technical college in Anapa. The regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that a student opened fire using an unidentified weapon.

Media reports from Ostorozhno Novosti, citing students, indicated that a 17-year-old car mechanic student allegedly carried out the attack. Law enforcement officers detained the suspect at the scene, and authorities continue examining his motives.

According to Komsomolskaya Pravda, witnesses услышали up to six gunshots near Promyshlennaya Street, where the Anapa Industrial Technical School is located.

School Shooting Incidents in Russia Become Commonplace

In recent years, Russia has witnessed a troubling rise in school shootings, often carried out by students or former students. Notable cases include the Kazan school shooting in May 2021, when a gunman killed nine people and injured over twenty, and a string of smaller-scale incidents in Moscow, Yekaterinburg, and other regions, which left several victims dead or wounded. These attacks have highlighted concerns over the accessibility of firearms, the impact of online radicalization, and gaps in school security. Authorities have responded by tightening regulations on weapon ownership, increasing police presence near schools, and introducing psychological support programs for students. Despite these measures, experts warn that prevention remains a challenge due to underlying social and mental health issues among youth.