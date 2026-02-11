Ex-Head of Russian Athletics Federation Dies Amid Shocking Incident

Reports of the sudden death of 77-year-old Valentin Balakhnichev, former president of the All-Russian Athletics Federation, emerged on February 2. The circumstances surrounding his death quickly drew the attention of investigators.

Authorities suspect Balakhnichev's 48-year-old son, Alexander Balakhnichev, who had been visiting his father that day. According to the preliminary version of events, a dispute between the two escalated into violence.

Investigators believe that Alexander Balakhnichev, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, stabbed his father several times during the altercation. Doctors hospitalized the elder Balakhnichev, but medical staff failed to save his life.

Criminal Charges Filed Against the Son

Law enforcement officials charged Alexander Balakhnichev under Part 4 of Article 111 of the Russian Criminal Code, which covers the intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in death by negligence.

During questioning, Balakhnichev's son reportedly stated that he could not recall the events of that day and failed to provide a clear explanation for the attack. A court ordered his detention in a pre-trial facility for two months.

Health Issues and Alcohol Allegations

According to Mash na Sporte, Alexander Balakhnichev had struggled with serious health problems in recent years. Sources claim he had sought treatment for liver disease allegedly linked to prolonged alcohol use.

The same reports suggest that in early February he traveled to the village of Novaya Kupavna near Noginsk, where he allegedly experienced a severe episode of alcohol-induced delirium.

"He suffered an episode of alcohol delirium and attacked his father, inflicting a knife wound that damaged an artery,” a source told the outlet.

These claims have not been independently verified, and officials have not publicly confirmed the medical details.

Balakhnichev's Career and Doping Scandal

Valentin Balakhnichev led the All-Russian Athletics Federation from 1990 to 2015. He stepped down amid a major doping scandal that rocked Russian athletics.

In 2015, the World Anti-Doping Agency accused Balakhnichev of colluding with former Moscow anti-doping laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov. Investigators alleged that officials concealed positive doping tests to secure medals at international competitions.

The International Association of Athletics Federations imposed a lifetime ban on Balakhnichev. Russian athletics faced sweeping consequences, including suspensions and the stripping of medals from several athletes.

Legal Troubles Abroad

In 2020, a Paris court sentenced Balakhnichev in absentia to three years in prison. He rejected the ruling and expressed his intention to challenge the decision through legal channels.

Despite the conviction, authorities did not detain him. The latest developments now add a tragic chapter to the controversial legacy of one of Russian athletics' most prominent administrators.