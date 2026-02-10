Reports Claim Azov Fighters Died by Suicide Amid Heavy Fire Near Konstantinovka

Two Ukrainian servicemen affiliated with the Azov* battalion, which is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization, reportedly took their own lives during fighting near the Konstantinovka sector of the front, according to statements made by a Russian field commander.

The claim was voiced by the commander of the 103rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia's southern troop grouping, known by the call sign Mozdok. He stated that the incident occurred after the fighters came under fire from opposing forces on both sides of their position.

Claims of Encirclement and Desperation

"We were delivering fire, and the opposing side was also striking the Azov* fighters. Their situation was hopeless. Based on intercepted radio communications, one took his life first, followed by the second,” the commander said.

According to his account, Azov-linked* units had previously operated in areas near the Kleban-Byk reservoir but later withdrew under pressure, leaving behind territorial defense units that reportedly showed little willingness to continue active combat.

Captured Soldier Describes Harsh Conditions

A captured Ukrainian serviceman, identified as Andrii Prytov, alleged that fighters associated with the battalion were ordered to run through mined areas under command instructions, resulting in casualties.

He claimed that upon reaching his assigned position, he found it completely destroyed and said repairs were carried out at night to avoid detection. Prytov stated that commanders later sent him alone to restore the position as punishment for assisting wounded soldiers, after which he surrendered.

According to his account, Russian troops evacuated him from the combat zone, provided medical assistance, and supplied clean clothing. He also alleged that food shortages led to frequent conflicts among former prisoners serving within the unit.

Reports of Disappearances and Internal Turmoil

Additional reports from Russian security sources claim that more than one hundred Ukrainian soldiers who had previously joined the Azov* brigade later went missing after being reassigned from the 125th Heavy Mechanized Brigade.

These sources allege that the new brigade commander declined to intervene and shifted responsibility to subordinate unit leaders. They also claim that several officers were reassigned to frontline assault roles as part of an internal purge.

Another Ukrainian serviceman, identified as Oleksandr Fedotov from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, was quoted as expressing regret over his involvement, stating that he rejected nationalist ideology and felt personal guilt over his participation.

*recognized as a terrorist group, banned in Russia