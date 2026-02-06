World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Why Recognition of Donbas Matters for Russia’s Relations With the West

Incidents

Recognition of Donbas as Russian territory carries major importance for Russia's future relations with other states and for easing sanctions pressure. Nikolai Topornin, director of the Center for European Information, shared this view in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

A Meeting in Donetsk
Photo: wikimedia.org by Andrey Butko, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
A Meeting in Donetsk

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, opposed any possible recognition of Donbas as part of Russia. He described Moscow's demand as unacceptable and stressed that Ukrainian territories, in his words, "will remain Ukrainian.”

Why Legal Recognition Matters

According to Topornin, recognition of Donbas as Russian territory plays a decisive role in shaping Russia's relations with other countries. Without official legal recognition, these territories will remain the subject of international disputes and a key reason for maintaining sanctions.

"Recognition of Donbas has enormous significance because Russia's relations with other states depend on it. If these territories do not receive recognition as Russian, previously imposed sanctions will remain in place and continue to hinder economic development and improvements in living standards. As a result, Russia will keep facing unfriendly countries that use this situation as a tool of pressure,” he said.

The political analyst added that even if Russia maintains full control over the region, uncertainty will persist unless other countries formally recognize Donbas as Russian territory.

The Crimean Precedent

Topornin pointed to the experience of Crimea as an example showing that factual integration alone does not resolve political and economic challenges.

"The situation may develop in such a way that Russia controls the territory, but its legal status remains unrecognized. We see this with Crimea: many years have passed, yet only a handful of countries have recognized it as Russian. As a result, investment does not flow in, foreign trade fails to develop, and economic restrictions remain in force. A similar scenario could emerge with Donbas,” he explained.

The Role of Ukraine and the West

The expert emphasized that the stance of Kyiv and Western countries remains decisive. If Ukraine continues to reject recognition of the new territories, European allies will maintain sanctions and treat Donbas as a "temporarily occupied region.”

"If Zelensky does not recognize Donbas as Russian, European countries will not change their position either. They will continue to speak about illegal annexation and violations of international law and will support sanctions policies. This means that full-fledged economic relations with the West will remain impossible — there will be no trade, no investment, and no access to international markets,” the political analyst stated.

Uncertainty Even After a Peace Agreement

Topornin also noted that even the signing of a peace agreement would not guarantee long-term stability. In global practice, new political leaders often revise such documents.

"Even if an agreement is signed, no one can guarantee that it will not be revised in a few years. New leaders may come to power, declare it imposed, and refuse to implement it. This uncertainty means that tensions with Ukraine and the West will persist, sanctions will remain, and Russia will have to maintain significant forces along its new borders,” he concluded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Assassination Attempt Targets Russian Defense Ministry General in Moscow
Hotspots and Incidents
Assassination Attempt Targets Russian Defense Ministry General in Moscow
Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign
Showbiz
Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign
How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones
Popular
Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign

Social media users revived a theory linking Oksana Fedorova’s loss of the Miss Universe title to fears surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, prompting renewed attention to her conflict with contest organizers and her meeting with Donald Trump.

Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
North Korean Troops Allegedly Remain in Russia’s Kursk Region
Washington Alleges EU Meddled in European Elections via Digital Censorship
Why the Flamingo Missile Failed to Reach Russia’s Key Test Range Lyuba Lulko Your Cup of Espresso: A Battle Between Time, Taste, and Technology Marina Lebedeva Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign Andrey Mihayloff
World Nutella Day: How an Italian Spread Became a Global Phenomenon
Russia Confirms Low-Key Engagements with European Leaders on Security
US Companies Cut Tens of Thousands of Jobs Amid AI Adoption and Cost Cuts
US Companies Cut Tens of Thousands of Jobs Amid AI Adoption and Cost Cuts
Last materials
Why the Flamingo Missile Failed to Reach Russia’s Key Test Range
Nokia N8 Returns in 2026 Thanks to Custom Firmware by Enthusiasts
St. Petersburg Morgue Scandal Exposes Illegal Sale of Unclaimed Bodies
Ukraine Seeks Guarantees on Odessa as Russia Returns Istanbul Terms to the Table
Russia’s International Reserves Surge Past $833 Billion by February 2026
Your Cup of Espresso: A Battle Between Time, Taste, and Technology
US Calls New START Flawed, Russia Says It Cannot Be Renewed on Previous Terms
Swiss Foreign Minister Discusses Ukraine Peace Efforts With Lavrov in Moscow
World Day Without a Mobile Phone: Why Millions Disconnect Every February
Solar Activity and Magnetic Storms: What Science Says About Their Impact
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.