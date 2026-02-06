GRU Deputy Chief Alexeyev attacked by Gunman Posing as Food Courier

An attempt on the life of GRU Deputy Chief Alexeyev took place as he left his apartment to go to work, law enforcement sources told Kommersant.

According to the sources, the attacker gained access to the building by posing as a food delivery courier. When Alexeyev exited the apartment, the assailant opened fire, wounding the military officer in the arm, leg, and chest.

Sources said Alexeyev attempted to seize the attacker's pistol. His active resistance, they noted, "did not allow the attacker to finish off” the general.

Doctors admitted Alexeyev to intensive care in critical condition. One of the bullets damaged vital organs, the newspaper reported.

According to Kommersant, investigators possess a description of the suspect, as well as photographs and video footage. The investigation does not rule out the possibility that the attacker may have ties to Ukrainian intelligence services.

Role During the Wagner Mutiny

Alexeyev gained public attention during Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny in June 2023, when he recorded a video address to the Wagner Private Military Company, urging its fighters to stop.

In that address, Alexeyev said he had carried out combat missions with the organization "from the first day of its existence.”

Afterward, the lieutenant general also took part in negotiations with Prigozhin, according to published reports.