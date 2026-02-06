Ukraine Launches HIMARS Missiles Striking Russia's Belgorod, Bryansk, and Oryol Regions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a missile strike on the city of Belgorod. The attack involved rockets launched from the American-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ HIMARS missile launch

Local residents reported hearing five to six powerful explosions. Bright flashes appeared in the sky, followed by columns of white smoke. According to Valentin Demidov, Mayor of Belgorod, the attack disrupted electricity, heating, and water supply systems in several parts of the city.

Later, Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of the Belgorod Region, stated that the strike caused extensive damage to energy infrastructure. He said the attack affected facilities in the Belgorod, Rakityansky, Borisovsky, Grayvoronsky, and Yakovlevsky districts. Authorities reported no casualties.

"I cannot provide more detailed information because we understand that the enemy carefully analyzes the current situation,” Gladkov said.

On the morning of February 6, Gladkov acknowledged that power supply in Belgorod had not yet been fully restored. At the same time, he confirmed that schools and kindergartens would operate as usual on Friday.

Second Attack on Belgorod Since Early February

Ukrainian forces began striking Belgorod on February 3. During that earlier attack, one infrastructure facility suffered serious damage, while social institutions and water supply systems switched to backup generators.

That evening, the rock band Kipelov performed in Belgorod. A blackout affected parts of the city during the concert, but the musicians continued playing an acoustic set. Audience members illuminated the hall with smartphone flashlights and sang along.

Night Attacks Across Four Russian Regions

During the night of February 6, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked four Russian regions, according to regional governors and the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The ministry reported that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 38 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles overnight. Russian forces shot down 26 drones over the Bryansk Region, 10 over the Belgorod Region, one over the Lipetsk Region, and one over the Black Sea.

Missile Strike on the Oryol Region

Andrey Klychkov, Governor of the Oryol Region, reported that Russian air defenses destroyed two Ukrainian missiles overnight. The attack caused no injuries, but debris damaged several buildings, including residential properties.

"Two enemy missiles were destroyed overnight in the Oryol Region. Falling debris damaged the windows of several private homes,” Klychkov said.

He also reported minor damage to a low-pressure gas pipeline. Emergency services quickly repaired the infrastructure and restored gas supply. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and law enforcement agencies continued working at the affected sites.

HIMARS Strike on the Bryansk Region

Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of the Bryansk Region, stated that Ukrainian forces attacked energy infrastructure facilities overnight using HIMARS rockets and jet-powered drones.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a deliberate combined strike using HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and jet-powered aircraft-type drones. As a result, several settlements in the Klintsovsky District lost power,” Bogomaz said.

Despite repeated mass attacks, emergency crews immediately arrived at the scene and quickly restored electricity supply. Bogomaz thanked air defense units of the Ministry of Defense and fighters of the BARS-Bryansk brigade for repelling the attack and destroying all incoming targets.