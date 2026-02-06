World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Assassination Attempt Targets Russian Defense Ministry General in Moscow

Incidents

An assassination attempt targeted Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev of the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The Gunman Attacked the General Inside the Building

According to the Investigative Committee, an unidentified individual fired several shots at Alekseyev inside a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway and then fled the scene.

Since 2011, Alekseyev has held the position of First Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

He participated in the Russian operation in Syria and was awarded the title Hero of Russia in 2017.

He was awarded the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland," 4th Class, and the Order of Alexander Nevsky.

The 112 Telegram channel reported that the attacker struck in the elevator lobby on the 24th floor at around 7 a. m. The general survived and doctors hospitalized him in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back. Medical teams continue to fight for his life.

Eyewitnesses described the attack in detail. Neighbors said the shooting occurred on the stairwell as Alekseyev left his apartment. They reported hearing gunshots and cries for help and saw the general covered in blood. According to them, he remained conscious for some time after the attack.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the attack. They are reviewing surveillance camera footage and questioning witnesses.

