North Korean Troops Allegedly Remain in Russia’s Kursk Region

North Korean soldiers reportedly remain stationed in Russia's Kursk Region and allegedly shell Ukraine from this Russian territory, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported citing Ukrainian media sources.

Photo: flickr.com by Roman Harak, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ DPRK flag

"Without disclosing exact numbers, reports state that North Korean soldiers deployed in Kursk rotate on a regular basis in accordance with a bilateral agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang (…) They have fired tube artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian forces, and they have also carried out aerial and artillery reconnaissance,”

the report says.

At the same time, the authors noted that part of the North Korean special forces contingent has returned to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. There, they reportedly focus on transferring combat experience gained during real military operations.

North Korean Engineers Previously Worked in Kursk Region

In November last year, Russian servicemen stated that engineers from North Korea had carried out demining operations in the Kursk Region for several months. They emphasized that the language barrier did not hinder effective cooperation between the militaries. According to the Russian fighters, specialists from the DPRK proved to be "disciplined, coordinated, and responsive.”