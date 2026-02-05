Fuel Train Explosion Derails Rail Traffic in Russia’s Tambov Region

A powerful explosion thundered along a railway line in Russia's Tambov Region. A train carrying fuel derailed, and several tank cars exploded immediately. The derailment has delayed passenger trains.

Russian Railways reported that at 15:34 a derailment occurred at the Kochetovka-2 station, followed by a gasoline fire. Fire crews and recovery trains arrived at the scene. The company's press service stated that preliminary information indicated no casualties. However, Shot reported that one person suffered injuries during the tank car explosions in the Tambov Region. The train driver sustained multiple burns while attempting to extinguish the fire that broke out immediately after the blast.

The accident caused delays to long-distance passenger trains traveling to Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Arkhangelsk, and Novorossiysk.

"Railway officials are deciding whether to reroute trains along alternative lines to bypass the blocked section.”

Russian Railways added that investigators have already opened a criminal case under an article covering violations of safety regulations. Tambov Region Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov commented on the incident and assured residents that no threat exists to nearby residential buildings. Authorities will determine the cause of the fire after firefighters fully extinguish the blaze.

Fire Engulfs Multiple Tank Cars in Michurinsk

According to the regional branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire in the city of Michurinsk affected five tank cars positioned on a dead-end track. Forty-seven firefighters and twenty pieces of equipment are working at the site. Footage circulating online shows a massive explosion that produced a towering fireball rising several stories high.

Similar Freight Train Incidents Reported in Other Regions

Earlier incidents involving freight trains occurred in other parts of Russia. On February 1, dozens of freight cars derailed on the Orichi-Shalegovo section of the Gorky Railway. The derailment took place at 15:50, prompting authorities to suspend traffic on that stretch. No injuries were reported.

Before that, thirty-five freight cars derailed in the Amur Region on the Gonzhа-Gudachi section of the Trans-Baikal Railway. Reports confirmed damage to railway infrastructure, while officials stated that the incident posed no environmental threat.