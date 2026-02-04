Assassination of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi Shakes Libya’s Political Landscape

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been killed after being fatally wounded in the city of Ez-Zintan. The information was confirmed by his adviser and cousin, Ahmed Gaddafi.

"The last voice message Dr. Saif sent was a day ago… He died for you. Let his blood not be shed in vain,” Ahmed Gaddafi said.

Investigation and Funeral Arrangements

According to Abdallah Othman, Saif al-Islam's representative in the General Libyan Dialogue Committee, the body will not be buried until the investigation into the killing is completed. After an inspection of the crime scene, the body is to be transferred to the morgue of a private clinic in Ez-Zintan.

Officials from Libya's Government of National Unity have not yet commented on the reports.

Ahmed Gaddafi also stated that attempts on Saif al-Islam's life had occurred before.

"Saif al-Islam was subjected to several assassination attempts,” he said.

What Is Known About the Attack

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was killed in the garden of his residence. According to Othman, the attackers отключили surveillance cameras and neutralized the guards during the assault.

Four assailants reportedly took part in the attack and fled the scene. Saif al-Islam engaged in a firefight with them and was killed at 14:30 local time.

Local media previously reported that he may have died during clashes with forces affiliated with the 444th Combat Brigade, which operates under the Government of National Unity. However, the brigade denied any involvement.

"There are no military units or field deployments in the city of Ez-Zintan or its surroundings. The brigade has no relation to what happened and has no direct or indirect connection to the clashes there,” the 444th Combat Brigade said.

Who Was Saif al-Islam Gaddafi

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was born on June 25, 1972. In 1997-1998, he initiated the creation of the International Charity and Development Foundation. Through this organization, he participated in negotiations with Afghan Taliban representatives and Philippine insurgents to secure the release of Western hostages.

In 2003, he took part in negotiations on trade relations with the United Kingdom. Five years later, he announced his withdrawal from politics, but in 2010 he again became active, including efforts related to easing the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

After the death of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Saif al-Islam was captured by rebels and put on trial. In 2015, a Libyan court sentenced him to death on charges of war crimes committed during the 2011 uprising. Two years later, he was released under a general amnesty law.

Political Ambitions and International Contacts

In December 2017, the family's spokesman Basemah al-Hashimi al-Soul stated that Saif al-Islam intended to run for president of Libya. He sought support from Russia to advance his political ambitions, according to Bloomberg.

His representative met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and delivered a letter addressed to Vladimir Putin, outlining Saif al-Islam's vision for Libya's future.

In November 2021, prosecutors of Libya's internationally recognized government issued an arrest warrant for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi on suspicion of ties to fighters from the Wagner private military company.

Impact on Libya's Political Process

The killing of Muammar Gaddafi's son may bring Libya closer to holding presidential elections, according to Kirill Semenov, an expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, speaking to Ridus.

"I do not know who exactly organized the killing of Saif al-Islam, but his death has brought the presidential elections closer. He was seen as a "black swan' who could have unexpectedly won,” Semenov said.

According to the expert, this scenario caused concern among key political figures, including the commander of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, which partly explains the prolonged delays in holding elections.

At the same time, Semenov noted that Saif al-Islam never enjoyed broad popularity among the Libyan population.