Training Aircraft Crashes Near Orsk, Killing Pilot and Two Cadets

Incidents

A training aircraft crashed near the city of Orsk in the Orenburg Region of Russia while conducting a routine instructional flight. According to preliminary information, two cadets and a pilot were on board. None of them survived.

Diamond Aircraft DA-62 - OE-FBJ - Zurich International Airport-5358
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Raimond Spekking, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Diamond Aircraft DA-62 - OE-FBJ - Zurich International Airport-5358

The Diamond aircraft went down near the settlement of Dzhanatalapж rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the crash site. The aircraft disappeared from radar at approximately 10:40 local time.

A source cited by REN TV reported that the plane took off from the airport at 7:33 a. m. During the flight, the aircraft's emergency beacon was activated. Emergency services later clarified that the training aircraft belonged to the Saint Petersburg State University of Civil Aviation.

Victims Identified and Investigation Launched

The 112 Telegram channel reported the identities of those killed in the crash. The pilot was born in 1989, while the two cadets were born in 2004 and 2005.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry released footage from the crash site. Officials stated that no fire was observed when rescuers arrived. Images published online show debris from the aircraft scattered across the area, as well as specialists working at the scene.

The Investigative Committee and the transport prosecutor's office have launched inspections following the crash. A possible cause of the accident may have been an aerodynamic stall, which occurs when airflow over the wing becomes disrupted and separates from its surface.

Previous Aviation Tragedy: An-22 Crash Near Ivanovo

In December of last year, a military transport aircraft An-22 crashed in the Ivanovo Region. Reports indicated that the crew steered the aircraft away from residential areas before it went down, causing the plane to break apart upon impact.

The Russian Ministry of Defense later confirmed that the An-22 crashed during a post-repair test flight and fell in an uninhabited area. The names and ranks of eight victims were later published online. All were military personnel from the Tver Region. Seven people were on board at the time of the crash.

Military investigators opened a criminal case under Article 351 of the Russian Criminal Code, which covers violations of flight preparation rules.

The An-22 remains the largest turboprop aircraft in the world. It is designed for long-range transport of troops and equipment and can carry up to 80 tons of cargo, including heavy and oversized military hardware, as well as airborne assault forces.

