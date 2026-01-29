World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Transfers 1,000 Bodies to Ukraine in Latest Wartime Exchange

Incidents

Russia and Ukraine have begun another exchange of the bodies of fallen soldiers. The information was confirmed by Shamsail Saraliyev, a State Duma deputy and representative of the parliamentary coordination group on military affairs.

AFU cemetery
Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neyroset
AFU cemetery

Speaking to RBC, Saraliyev said that Russia transferred the bodies of 1,000 fallen Ukrainian servicemen, while Ukraine returned the remains of 38 Russian soldiers.

The information was later confirmed by presidential aide and head of the Russian negotiating team Vladimir Medinsky.

"Within the framework of the Istanbul agreements, Ukraine has received the bodies of 1,000 fallen Ukrainian servicemen. Russia has received the bodies of 38 fallen Russian soldiers,” Medinsky wrote.

Previous Exchanges and Istanbul Agreements

The previous exchange of bodies between the two sides took place on November 20, 2025. At that time, Russia transferred 1,000 bodies to Ukraine, while Ukraine returned 30.

Agreements on exchanges, including prisoners of war and severely wounded servicemen, were reached during negotiations held in Istanbul in early summer.

According to Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia's Human Rights Commissioner, 1,800 Russian servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity last year.

Next Round of Talks Scheduled in Abu Dhabi

Three-party negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States will continue on February 1, with the next meeting set to take place in Abu Dhabi. This was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Yes, February 1. Tentatively, but for now that is the working date,” Peskov said in response to a question about the timing of the next meeting, according to Interfax.

Peskov emphasized that Moscow does not publicly discuss any draft documents related to the talks, stressing that negotiations must proceed behind closed doors.

"We are not discussing any lists of documents at this time. We believe all of this should be handled discreetly, in a closed format, which is what is happening,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to the Kremlin, public discussion of sensitive issues undermines the negotiation process, given the complexity and delicacy of the talks.

Peskov also noted that the Russian delegation receives regular instructions from President Vladimir Putin. During the previous talks in the United Arab Emirates, Russia was represented by officials from the Defense Ministry, led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
