World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Rare Cockpit Video Shows Ukrainian Su-25 Destroyed in Seconds

Incidents

Thomas Newdick, an author for the American defense outlet The War Zone (TWZ), commented on what he described as "gut-wrenching” first-person footage capturing the moment a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down by a Russian R-37M missile.

Sukhoi Su-25 of the Russian Air Force landing at Vladivostok (8683077652)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Fedor Leukhin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Sukhoi Su-25 of the Russian Air Force landing at Vladivostok (8683077652)

"The footage is a sobering reminder of the huge risks faced by aircrew in some of the most lethal airspace in history,” the publication states.

How the Footage Was Recorded

According to the analyst, the video was most likely recorded by a GoPro camera mounted under the right wing of the Su-25.

"The first indication that the Frogfoot has been hit is a flash and a shower of sparks, and the suggestion that the cockpit canopy may have been partly torn away. Then, one of its external fuel tanks is seen breaking away. The aircraft starts to cartwheel through the sky, its fuselage clearly ripped open, evidenced by the exposed main landing gear," Newdick writes.

Aircraft Breakup Captured on Camera

The wing-mounted camera continues to record the aircraft's destruction, including the forward section of the fuselage and the cockpit, now separated from the main body, which is engulfed in flames.

"The wing spirals to the ground, with the sequence ending with a black column of smoke in the near distance," the analyst notes.

Seconds That Decided the Outcome

Newdick emphasizes that less than twenty seconds passed between the first visible signs of impact and the moment the wing hit the ground, which, in his words, demonstrates just how quickly the pilot's fate was sealed.

He recalls that in one of its official statements, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of a Ukrainian Su-25 near the settlement of Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Earlier, the Western magazine Military Watch Magazine reported that on December 8, 2025, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed one of Ukraine's most indispensable fighter aircraft, the Su-27.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Iran and the US: Naval Blockade Scenarios and the Road to Open Conflict
Asia
Iran and the US: Naval Blockade Scenarios and the Road to Open Conflict
Modifiable Risk Factors Impact Brain White Matter and Protein Accumulation in Dementia
Health
Modifiable Risk Factors Impact Brain White Matter and Protein Accumulation in Dementia
Runny Nose Is Not Harmless: Safe Home Remedies That Really Help
Health
Runny Nose Is Not Harmless: Safe Home Remedies That Really Help
Popular
Russian Mi-28NE 'Havoc' Attack Helicopters Delivered to Iran

New photographs circulating online suggest that Russian-made Mi-28NE attack helicopters have been delivered to Iran, indicating a significant step in military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Tehran

Russian Mi-28NE 'Havoc' Attack Helicopters Delivered to Iran
Iran and the US: Naval Blockade Scenarios and the Road to Open Conflict
Iran and the US: Naval Blockade Scenarios and the Road to Open Conflict
Iran Prepares for War: Underground Missile Bases and the US Carrier Threat
Kremlin Dismisses US Think Tank Report on Russian Losses in Ukraine Conflict
Iran and the US: Naval Blockade Scenarios and the Road to Open Conflict Lyuba Lulko International LEGO Day: How a Danish Brick United Generations Worldwide Marina Lebedeva The Challenger Disaster: Lessons from 73 Seconds of Catastrophe Andrey Mihayloff
The Challenger Disaster: Lessons from 73 Seconds of Catastrophe
Russian Geran Drones Strike Train Carrying Ukrainian Troops in Kharkiv Region
Two Peace Deals for Ukraine: Kyiv Proposes Separate Agreements with the US and Russia
Two Peace Deals for Ukraine: Kyiv Proposes Separate Agreements with the US and Russia
Last materials
Nine Residents Die at Neuropsychiatric Care Facility in Russia’s Kuzbass Region
Fig: The World’s Oldest Cultivated Plant and Its Modern Health Benefits
How to Look Stylish Without Buying New Clothes
Samsung’s Most Expensive Smartphone Faces Criticism Over Practical Flaws
The Drawer Under Your Oven Is Not for Storage — Here’s What It’s Really For
The Balcony Plant That Blooms for Months With Almost No Care
Runny Nose Is Not Harmless: Safe Home Remedies That Really Help
Iran and the US: Naval Blockade Scenarios and the Road to Open Conflict
International LEGO Day: How a Danish Brick United Generations Worldwide
Russian Mi-28NE 'Havoc' Attack Helicopters Delivered to Iran
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.