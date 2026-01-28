Man Who Returns Home from USA Linked to Suitcase Body Case

Investigators have brought formal charges against a 38-year-old resident of Moscow in connection with murders committed over disputes involving real estate in 2010 and 2023.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Police officers

In addition to murder charges, the suspect has been accused of large-scale real estate fraud involving property owned by the victims. Investigators linked him to a grim discovery made on May 25, 2011, when a fisherman pulled a suitcase from a lake containing the body of a woman weighed down with plumbing fixtures.

A Cold Case Reopened

The victim was later identified as a woman who, along with her young daughter, had been listed as missing since December 2010. Despite the discovery, the case remained unsolved for years.

The investigation gained new momentum in March 2024, when the buried body of a man was found on a plot of land in a gardening cooperative in Noginsk. The man had been reported missing in November 2023.

Property Transfers Before Disappearances

Investigators established that both the man found in Noginsk and the woman with her child were Moscow residents who, shortly before disappearing, had transferred ownership of their apartments to a previously convicted Muscovite with a criminal history involving robbery and assault.

The suspect was declared wanted after these facts emerged. According to investigators, he fled to the United States following the murder of the second victim.

Detention After Return to Russia

In June 2025, the man returned to Russia and was detained while crossing the border at Vnukovo Airport.

"During the investigation it was also established that the suspect deceived another woman, illegally obtaining her land plot in the Moscow region and her apartment in the capital by registering the property in his parents' names.”

According to investigators, he did not have time to kill this potential victim, as he was forced to urgently flee the country.

The investigation continues, with law enforcement authorities examining whether the suspect may be linked to additional crimes involving real estate fraud and violent offenses.