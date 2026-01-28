World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Man Who Returns Home from USA Linked to Suitcase Body Case

Incidents

Investigators have brought formal charges against a 38-year-old resident of Moscow in connection with murders committed over disputes involving real estate in 2010 and 2023.

Police officers
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Police officers

In addition to murder charges, the suspect has been accused of large-scale real estate fraud involving property owned by the victims. Investigators linked him to a grim discovery made on May 25, 2011, when a fisherman pulled a suitcase from a lake containing the body of a woman weighed down with plumbing fixtures.

A Cold Case Reopened

The victim was later identified as a woman who, along with her young daughter, had been listed as missing since December 2010. Despite the discovery, the case remained unsolved for years.

The investigation gained new momentum in March 2024, when the buried body of a man was found on a plot of land in a gardening cooperative in Noginsk. The man had been reported missing in November 2023.

Property Transfers Before Disappearances

Investigators established that both the man found in Noginsk and the woman with her child were Moscow residents who, shortly before disappearing, had transferred ownership of their apartments to a previously convicted Muscovite with a criminal history involving robbery and assault.

The suspect was declared wanted after these facts emerged. According to investigators, he fled to the United States following the murder of the second victim.

Detention After Return to Russia

In June 2025, the man returned to Russia and was detained while crossing the border at Vnukovo Airport.

"During the investigation it was also established that the suspect deceived another woman, illegally obtaining her land plot in the Moscow region and her apartment in the capital by registering the property in his parents' names.”

According to investigators, he did not have time to kill this potential victim, as he was forced to urgently flee the country.

The investigation continues, with law enforcement authorities examining whether the suspect may be linked to additional crimes involving real estate fraud and violent offenses.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Why Rosehip Oil Becomes a Skincare Essential After Forty
Women
Why Rosehip Oil Becomes a Skincare Essential After Forty
Romania Signals Readiness for Moldova Union as EU Weighs Regional Risks
Europe
Romania Signals Readiness for Moldova Union as EU Weighs Regional Risks
Popular
Turkey Leads Talks on Expanding Black Sea Military Cooperation

Turkey has launched confidential talks on creating a new Black Sea naval alliance that could reshape regional security under Ankara’s leadership

Turkey Quietly Pushes for New Black Sea Naval Alliance
Ukraine Confirms Russia Is Using Starlink-Equipped Drones
Kyiv Says Russian Drones Using Starlink Reach Deeper Into Ukraine
Zelensky Signals Readiness to Meet Putin Over Territories and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Why Brussels Is Wary of a Romania–Moldova Union Scenario
Romania Signals Readiness for Moldova Union as EU Weighs Regional Risks Lyuba Lulko Soviet Diesel Cars: Experiments, Exports, and Limited Success Sergey Mileshkin Russia Considers Legalizing Online Casinos as Budget Seeks 100 Billion Rubles a Year Alexander Shtorm
Russian Forces Start Leaving Qamishli as Damascus Expands Control
Putin Responds to Calls to Spare Ukrainian Infrastructure Amid Ongoing Drone Threats
Why Diesel Passenger Cars Never Took Off in the USSR
Why Diesel Passenger Cars Never Took Off in the USSR
Last materials
Ukraine Open to Direct Zelensky–Putin Talks on ZNPP and Territorial Issues
Turkey Quietly Pushes for New Black Sea Naval Alliance
Romania Signals Readiness for Moldova Union as EU Weighs Regional Risks
Why Rosehip Oil Becomes a Skincare Essential After Forty
Electric Cars Overtake Petrol Models in the EU for the First Time
Buckwheat Water for Houseplants: A Simple Spring Fertilizer That Really Works
Gout Drugs May Cut Heart Attack and Stroke Risk, Study Finds
How to Detect and Protect Your Smartphone from Viruses
Soviet Diesel Cars: Experiments, Exports, and Limited Success
Russia Considers Legalizing Online Casinos as Budget Seeks 100 Billion Rubles a Year
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.