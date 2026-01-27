World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kyiv Says Russian Drones Using Starlink Reach Deeper Into Ukraine

Ukraine has confirmed that Russian forces are launching attack drones equipped with the Starlink satellite communication system, according to the country's defense leadership.

Ukraine's Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov made the statement in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, stressing the urgency of countermeasures.

"Today the Russians launched drones using Starlink. We need to respond to this very quickly,”

Fedorov emphasized that Ukrainian forces must eliminate the operational challenges faced by servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a result of Russian drones using satellite communications.

Russian Drones Reach Deeper Into Ukraine

On January 26, Serhii Beskrestnov, adviser to Ukraine's defense minister on technological matters, said that Russian unmanned aerial vehicles are now reaching the city of Dnipro.

Beskrestnov previously stated that Russia had for the first time used Geran drones equipped with the Starlink satellite system during attacks on Ukrainian territory, marking a new phase in drone warfare.

New Technological Challenge for Ukrainian Forces

Ukrainian officials view the use of satellite-linked drones as a serious escalation, as it increases the range, stability, and resistance to electronic warfare of Russian UAVs.

According to defense sources, Ukraine is now assessing technical and tactical solutions to counter drones operating with advanced satellite communications.

