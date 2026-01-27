World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Forces Take 17 Settlements as Gerasimov Visits Special Military Operation Zone

Russian General Staff Chief Reports Major Territorial Gains Since January
Incidents

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, visited the special military operation zone and inspected the Western Group of Forces.

Valery Gerasimov
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Valery Gerasimov

During the visit, Gerasimov reported significant changes on the battlefield. According to him, Russian troops have taken control of 17 settlements and more than 500 square kilometers of territory since the beginning of January.

He added that the Northern Group of Forces continues to expand a security buffer zone in border areas of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Russian Forces Fight Street Battles in Krasny Liman

Gerasimov also said Russian troops are engaged in street fighting in the strategically important Donbas city of Krasny Liman and the nearby village of Ilyichevka.

According to him, units of the Southern Group of Forces are actively advancing toward Sloviansk.

Formations and military units of the 20th Army are completing the capture of the settlements of Drobysheve, Yarova, and Sosnova. More than 90 percent of the residential areas in these locations are already under Russian control, the deputy defense minister said.

Units of the 25th Army are conducting combat operations directly inside Krasny Liman.

Gerasimov added that Russian forces continue to eliminate Ukrainian Armed Forces formations in the territory of the Sviati Hory National Park.

Russian Troops Advance Toward Zaporizhzhia

The Chief of the General Staff also noted that in the area of responsibility of the Central Group of Forces, Russian troops are engaged in street battles in the settlements of Hrishyne, Novyi Donbas, and Belevske.

The Eastern Group of Forces is advancing in the eastern part of the Zaporizhzhia region, while part of its units is forming a security buffer zone in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Forward units of the Dnipro Group of Forces are now located just 12 to 14 kilometers from the southern and southeastern outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional administrative center.

Krasny Liman Capture Expected by End of January

Earlier, Donetsk People's Republic head Denis Pushilin said Russian troops were advancing in Krasny Liman. According to him, small assault groups have already penetrated the city, with clashes taking place directly in residential districts.

Military expert Andrey Marochko said intense fighting continues in the area, noting that Ukrainian forces are offering strong resistance.

Previously, reserve lieutenant colonel Oleg Ivannikov suggested that taking control of the settlement was a realistic objective for Russian forces.

"Krasny Liman could be taken within the next two weeks. It is possible that by the end of January this settlement will be fully under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Ukrainian Officer Admits Thousands Died in Failed Krynky Operation
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Officer Admits Thousands Died in Failed Krynky Operation
Snow Leopard Attacks Skier in China’s Xinjiang Region
Society
Snow Leopard Attacks Skier in China’s Xinjiang Region
Popular
BRICS Faces Strategic and Technological Challenges in Digital Currency Integration

BRICS countries face strategic, political, and technological challenges in implementing a unified digital currency platform, with India wary of yuan dominance and the project not aiming to fully replace the US dollar

BRICS Launches Brics Pay to Bypass Western Payment Systems
Ukrainian Officer Admits Thousands Died in Failed Krynky Operation
Thousands of Ukrainian Soldiers Killed in Krynky Operation, Officer Says
Cuban Soldiers Paid $1,000 Monthly in Secret Rotations to Venezuela
Alex Pretti – Shouldn’t Got Killed, Should’ve Been Careful
Alex Pretti – Shouldn’t Got Killed, Should’ve Been Careful Guy Somerset Born After Victory: The Rise and Fall of Soviet Pobeda Sport Cars Sergey Mileshkin Billions Lost: How US Officials Profited from COVID Relief Programs Lyuba Lulko
Witkoff Praises Putin's Interpreter During Key Ukraine Negotiations
Ukrainian Army Shifts Tactics as Syrskyi Focuses on Weakening Russia’s Advance
Global Firepower 2026: Russia Ranks Second, Surpassing China in Military Power
Global Firepower 2026: Russia Ranks Second, Surpassing China in Military Power
Last materials
Ukraine Confirms Russia Is Using Starlink-Equipped Drones
Nipah Virus Could Spread Further Due to Bat Reservoir, WHO Says
Russian General Staff Chief Reports Major Territorial Gains Since January
Putin Says Russia Is Asked to Halt Strikes While Ukraine Continues Drone Attacks
Finland Says Dialogue With Russia Is Inevitable, but Not Yet
Five Proven Herbal Tea Recipes for Energy, Calm, and Warmth
Russia Begins Withdrawal From Qamishli Airbase in Northeastern Syria
Alex Pretti – Shouldn’t Got Killed, Should’ve Been Careful
Snow Leopard Attacks Skier in China’s Xinjiang Region
Cuban IL-96 Plane Rotates Military Personnel Between Havana and Caracas
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.