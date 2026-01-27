Russian Forces Take 17 Settlements as Gerasimov Visits Special Military Operation Zone

Russian General Staff Chief Reports Major Territorial Gains Since January

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, visited the special military operation zone and inspected the Western Group of Forces.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Valery Gerasimov

During the visit, Gerasimov reported significant changes on the battlefield. According to him, Russian troops have taken control of 17 settlements and more than 500 square kilometers of territory since the beginning of January.

He added that the Northern Group of Forces continues to expand a security buffer zone in border areas of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Russian Forces Fight Street Battles in Krasny Liman

Gerasimov also said Russian troops are engaged in street fighting in the strategically important Donbas city of Krasny Liman and the nearby village of Ilyichevka.

According to him, units of the Southern Group of Forces are actively advancing toward Sloviansk.

Formations and military units of the 20th Army are completing the capture of the settlements of Drobysheve, Yarova, and Sosnova. More than 90 percent of the residential areas in these locations are already under Russian control, the deputy defense minister said.

Units of the 25th Army are conducting combat operations directly inside Krasny Liman.

Gerasimov added that Russian forces continue to eliminate Ukrainian Armed Forces formations in the territory of the Sviati Hory National Park.

Russian Troops Advance Toward Zaporizhzhia

The Chief of the General Staff also noted that in the area of responsibility of the Central Group of Forces, Russian troops are engaged in street battles in the settlements of Hrishyne, Novyi Donbas, and Belevske.

The Eastern Group of Forces is advancing in the eastern part of the Zaporizhzhia region, while part of its units is forming a security buffer zone in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Forward units of the Dnipro Group of Forces are now located just 12 to 14 kilometers from the southern and southeastern outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional administrative center.

Krasny Liman Capture Expected by End of January

Earlier, Donetsk People's Republic head Denis Pushilin said Russian troops were advancing in Krasny Liman. According to him, small assault groups have already penetrated the city, with clashes taking place directly in residential districts.

Military expert Andrey Marochko said intense fighting continues in the area, noting that Ukrainian forces are offering strong resistance.

Previously, reserve lieutenant colonel Oleg Ivannikov suggested that taking control of the settlement was a realistic objective for Russian forces.