Putin Responds to Calls to Spare Ukrainian Infrastructure Amid Ongoing Drone Threats

Putin Says Russia Is Asked to Halt Strikes While Ukraine Continues Drone Attacks

During a meeting with Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow continues to receive requests to refrain from striking Ukrainian infrastructure, despite ongoing attempts by Ukraine to attack Russian territory using unmanned aerial vehicles.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin

Details of the conversation were published by RIA Novosti.

"And they ask us not to do this.”

According to Drozdenko, the regional authorities have significantly strengthened air defense capabilities. Of the 17 planned air defense facilities in the Leningrad Region, construction of 16 has already been completed.

Why Russia Carried Out Strikes on Ukraine

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes over the past day against Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The ministry said the targeted facilities were used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition to energy sites, Russian forces struck ammunition depots, drone assembly and repair centers, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units and foreign mercenaries.

Sixteen Ballistic Missile Strikes on Thermal Power Plants

On January 13, Russian forces struck Kyiv's thermal power plants, according to Alexander Kharchenko, Director of the Center for Energy Research, in an interview with Suspilne.

"Sixteen ballistic missiles hit Kyiv's thermal power plants during the January 13 attack. They have not been operating since then.”

Later, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov reported that a series of explosions caused serious damage to energy facilities in the city. He said the damage was allegedly the result of Russian strikes but did not specify which facilities were affected.

Following the explosions, parts of Kharkiv were left without electricity. The city also experienced disruptions to water supply and heating. Regional authorities did not disclose the full extent of the damage, saying details would be provided once assessments were completed.