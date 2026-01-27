World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin Responds to Calls to Spare Ukrainian Infrastructure Amid Ongoing Drone Threats

Putin Says Russia Is Asked to Halt Strikes While Ukraine Continues Drone Attacks
Incidents

During a meeting with Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow continues to receive requests to refrain from striking Ukrainian infrastructure, despite ongoing attempts by Ukraine to attack Russian territory using unmanned aerial vehicles.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vladimir Putin

Details of the conversation were published by RIA Novosti.

"And they ask us not to do this.”

According to Drozdenko, the regional authorities have significantly strengthened air defense capabilities. Of the 17 planned air defense facilities in the Leningrad Region, construction of 16 has already been completed.

Why Russia Carried Out Strikes on Ukraine

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes over the past day against Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The ministry said the targeted facilities were used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition to energy sites, Russian forces struck ammunition depots, drone assembly and repair centers, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units and foreign mercenaries.

Sixteen Ballistic Missile Strikes on Thermal Power Plants

On January 13, Russian forces struck Kyiv's thermal power plants, according to Alexander Kharchenko, Director of the Center for Energy Research, in an interview with Suspilne.

"Sixteen ballistic missiles hit Kyiv's thermal power plants during the January 13 attack. They have not been operating since then.”

Later, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov reported that a series of explosions caused serious damage to energy facilities in the city. He said the damage was allegedly the result of Russian strikes but did not specify which facilities were affected.

Following the explosions, parts of Kharkiv were left without electricity. The city also experienced disruptions to water supply and heating. Regional authorities did not disclose the full extent of the damage, saying details would be provided once assessments were completed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Alex Pretti – Shouldn’t Got Killed, Should’ve Been Careful
Columnists
Alex Pretti – Shouldn’t Got Killed, Should’ve Been Careful
Ukrainian Officer Admits Thousands Died in Failed Krynky Operation
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Officer Admits Thousands Died in Failed Krynky Operation
Major Leonardo Booking System Outage Disrupts Russian Airlines
Society
Major Leonardo Booking System Outage Disrupts Russian Airlines
Popular
BRICS Faces Strategic and Technological Challenges in Digital Currency Integration

BRICS countries face strategic, political, and technological challenges in implementing a unified digital currency platform, with India wary of yuan dominance and the project not aiming to fully replace the US dollar

BRICS Launches Brics Pay to Bypass Western Payment Systems
Ukrainian Officer Admits Thousands Died in Failed Krynky Operation
Thousands of Ukrainian Soldiers Killed in Krynky Operation, Officer Says
Cuban Soldiers Paid $1,000 Monthly in Secret Rotations to Venezuela
Alex Pretti – Shouldn’t Got Killed, Should’ve Been Careful
Alex Pretti – Shouldn’t Got Killed, Should’ve Been Careful Guy Somerset Born After Victory: The Rise and Fall of Soviet Pobeda Sport Cars Sergey Mileshkin Billions Lost: How US Officials Profited from COVID Relief Programs Lyuba Lulko
Witkoff Praises Putin's Interpreter During Key Ukraine Negotiations
Ukrainian Army Shifts Tactics as Syrskyi Focuses on Weakening Russia’s Advance
Global Firepower 2026: Russia Ranks Second, Surpassing China in Military Power
Global Firepower 2026: Russia Ranks Second, Surpassing China in Military Power
Last materials
Finland Says Dialogue With Russia Is Inevitable, but Not Yet
Five Proven Herbal Tea Recipes for Energy, Calm, and Warmth
Russia Begins Withdrawal From Qamishli Airbase in Northeastern Syria
Alex Pretti – Shouldn’t Got Killed, Should’ve Been Careful
Snow Leopard Attacks Skier in China’s Xinjiang Region
Cuban IL-96 Plane Rotates Military Personnel Between Havana and Caracas
Major Leonardo Booking System Outage Disrupts Russian Airlines
BRICS Launches Brics Pay to Bypass Western Payment Systems
US Envoy Steve Witkoff Calls Putin’s Interpreter 'Legend' Ahead of Kremlin Talks
Ukraine’s Top Commander Sets New Priority: Crippling Russia’s Offensive Power
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.