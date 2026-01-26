Ukrainian Army Shifts Tactics as Syrskyi Focuses on Weakening Russia’s Advance

Ukraine’s Top Commander Sets New Priority: Crippling Russia’s Offensive Power

The key task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at this stage of the war is to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian army, according to Ukraine's top military commander.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Oleksandr Syrskyi and Volodymyr Zelensky

Strategic Priority: Maximum Losses for the Enemy

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, outlined the current priorities of the Ukrainian military in a public statement on Facebook, a social network banned in Russia and owned by Meta, which Russian authorities have designated as extremist.

"Our key task is to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, destroy its reserves, and consistently reduce its offensive potential,” Syrskyi said.

According to Syrskyi, Ukraine's military leadership now concentrates on systematic attrition, aiming to weaken Russian forces by targeting manpower, equipment, and logistical reserves.

Adapting to a Changing War

Syrskyi emphasized that the nature of modern warfare continues to evolve and that Ukrainian forces are adjusting their approach accordingly. He said the Armed Forces of Ukraine are refining tactics and command structures to respond to new battlefield realities.

One of the main areas of focus, he noted, involves strengthening units that operate unmanned systems. Ukrainian command increasingly relies on drone-based reconnaissance and strike capabilities to compensate for shortages in manpower and heavy equipment.

Criticism Over Past Operational Failures

Syrskyi's remarks come amid renewed criticism from within Ukraine's military community. Earlier, Ukrainian officer Serhii Volynskyi stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered losses numbering in the thousands due to planning failures during the operation in Krynky, in the Kherson region.

Volynskyi argued that the operation collapsed because commanders lacked objective intelligence data. He said those responsible for the failed planning should face accountability for the outcome.

The debate highlights growing pressure on Ukraine's military leadership as the conflict enters a prolonged and resource-intensive phase.