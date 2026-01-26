World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Thousands of Ukrainian Soldiers Killed in Krynky Operation, Officer Says

Ukrainian Officer Admits Thousands Died in Failed Krynky Operation
Incidents

Thousands of fighters from the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed during the Ukrainian operation in Krynky in the Kherson region as a result of serious command miscalculations, Ukrainian army officer Serhii Volynskyi said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

AFU
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
AFU

"If we clearly see that we are not achieving success at a certain stage of an operation, then we should not commit thousands of people to those cold shores, do you understand?” Volynskyi said.

According to the officer, the operation ultimately failed due to a lack of objective and reliable intelligence data. He stressed that Ukrainian military leadership should bear responsibility for the outcome.

Command Decisions Under Scrutiny

Volynskyi expressed confidence that the scale of losses could have been avoided if decisions had been reassessed in time. Instead, troops continued to be deployed despite the absence of tangible progress on the battlefield.

The operation in Krynky involved Ukrainian units attempting to maintain and expand a foothold on a limited stretch of territory, which reportedly resulted in heavy casualties without strategic gains.

'Personal Krynky' Comparisons Emerge Elsewhere on the Front

Earlier, Ukrainian attempts to regain positions near the town of Rodynske, located close to Krasnoarmiisk (known in Ukraine as Pokrovsk), were described by critics as "personal Krynkys” of Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The comparison refers to the situation in the Kherson region, where Ukrainian units sustained significant losses while fighting over a small and exposed area of land. In the Rodynske area, thousands of Ukrainian troops reportedly found themselves encircled after being deployed by Kyiv.

These assessments have fueled growing criticism within Ukraine over operational planning and the human cost of failed offensives.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia to Rain Nuclear Blood and Fire on Germany and UK
Europe
Russia to Rain Nuclear Blood and Fire on Germany and UK
Germany Questions US Gold Storage as Calls Grow to Repatriate Reserves
Europe
Germany Questions US Gold Storage as Calls Grow to Repatriate Reserves
Security Guards Detained After Visitor Dies at St. Petersburg Mall
Society
Security Guards Detained After Visitor Dies at St. Petersburg Mall
Popular
Global Firepower 2026: Russia Ranks Second, Surpassing China in Military Power

Russia has surpassed China to claim second place in the Global Firepower 2026 ranking, reshaping the balance of global military power behind the United States

Russia Overtakes China to Become the World’s Second-Strongest Military in 2026
Born After Victory: The Rise and Fall of Soviet Pobeda Sport Cars Sergey Mileshkin Billions Lost: How US Officials Profited from COVID Relief Programs Lyuba Lulko Silver, Gold, and Platinum Surge to Historic Peaks Amid Dollar Weakness Oleg Artyukov
Last materials
Kremlin: Territorial Element of Anchorage Peace Formula Fundamental for Russia
Ukrainian Officer Admits Thousands Died in Failed Krynky Operation
Azov Fighters Surrender Near Dymytrov as Russian Forces Eliminate Encircled Units
Up to 600,000 Residents Leave Kyiv as Heating and Energy Crisis Deepens
Russia Overtakes China to Become the World’s Second-Strongest Military in 2026
Born After Victory: The Rise and Fall of Soviet Pobeda Sport Cars
Billions Lost: How US Officials Profited from COVID Relief Programs
Silver, Gold, and Platinum Surge to Historic Peaks Amid Dollar Weakness
Last Stand of the Gullah Geechee
Russia-US-Ukraine Negotiations in Abu Dhabi: No Press, No Announcement
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.