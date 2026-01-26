Thousands of Ukrainian Soldiers Killed in Krynky Operation, Officer Says

Thousands of fighters from the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed during the Ukrainian operation in Krynky in the Kherson region as a result of serious command miscalculations, Ukrainian army officer Serhii Volynskyi said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ AFU

"If we clearly see that we are not achieving success at a certain stage of an operation, then we should not commit thousands of people to those cold shores, do you understand?” Volynskyi said.

According to the officer, the operation ultimately failed due to a lack of objective and reliable intelligence data. He stressed that Ukrainian military leadership should bear responsibility for the outcome.

Command Decisions Under Scrutiny

Volynskyi expressed confidence that the scale of losses could have been avoided if decisions had been reassessed in time. Instead, troops continued to be deployed despite the absence of tangible progress on the battlefield.

The operation in Krynky involved Ukrainian units attempting to maintain and expand a foothold on a limited stretch of territory, which reportedly resulted in heavy casualties without strategic gains.

'Personal Krynky' Comparisons Emerge Elsewhere on the Front

Earlier, Ukrainian attempts to regain positions near the town of Rodynske, located close to Krasnoarmiisk (known in Ukraine as Pokrovsk), were described by critics as "personal Krynkys” of Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The comparison refers to the situation in the Kherson region, where Ukrainian units sustained significant losses while fighting over a small and exposed area of land. In the Rodynske area, thousands of Ukrainian troops reportedly found themselves encircled after being deployed by Kyiv.

These assessments have fueled growing criticism within Ukraine over operational planning and the human cost of failed offensives.