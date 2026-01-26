World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Six Azov Members Captured Near Dymytrov After Ukrainian Units Encircled

Six fighters from the Ukrainian Azov* grouping (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia), which is designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia, surrendered near Dymytrov, also known in Ukraine as Myrnohrad, according to TASS. Their commander, a dark-skinned man identified as Daniel, surrendered along with them.

Russian forces reportedly encircled five separate groups in the area surrounding the town. Four of those groups were eliminated during combat operations.

"We kept retreating and retreating from Dymytrov and eventually ended up surrounded,” said Daniel, the captured commander.

According to the report, all surrendered fighters are currently in safe custody.

Azov and Military Intelligence Units Concentrated on Zaporizhzhia Axis

Earlier reports indicated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine deployed territorial defense units on the right bank of the Dnipro River. Testimony from captured soldiers also pointed to the presence of Azov units in the same area.

On the left flank, Ukrainian forces reportedly include fighters from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense and personnel from elite Ukrainian army units.

Role of Azov Units on the Front Explained

Representatives of Russian security agencies stated that Azov fighters typically appear on the battlefield as a crisis-response measure ahead of major setbacks.

"Their actual presence on the line of contact is often questionable. As a rule, they appear on certain axes as an "anti-crisis' response before a major failure, as happened, for example, in Krasnoarmiisk,” security officials said.

Dozens of Soldiers Who Joined Azov Reportedly Missing

Soldiers from the 125th Heavy Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who previously joined Azov later disappeared without trace. The incident occurred roughly two months after their transfer.

Reports indicate that 124 servicemen went missing. The new brigade commander, Major Volodymyr Fokin, declined to intervene and shifted responsibility to the commanders of the units to which the missing soldiers were attached.

At the same time, Fokin reportedly focused on personal publicity and the promotion of his social media presence. He also initiated a purge among officers by sending them to the front as assault troops and introduced ritualized fascist-style salutes within the unit.

*recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Global Firepower 2026: Russia Ranks Second, Surpassing China in Military Power

Russia has surpassed China to claim second place in the Global Firepower 2026 ranking, reshaping the balance of global military power behind the United States

Russia Overtakes China to Become the World’s Second-Strongest Military in 2026
Born After Victory: The Rise and Fall of Soviet Pobeda Sport Cars Sergey Mileshkin Billions Lost: How US Officials Profited from COVID Relief Programs Lyuba Lulko Silver, Gold, and Platinum Surge to Historic Peaks Amid Dollar Weakness Oleg Artyukov
