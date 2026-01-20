Video: HIMARS Targeted and Destroyed by Russian Military Drone

The Russian Ministry of Defense's Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies, Rubicon, released unique footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian HIMARS multiple rocket launcher by a Russian strike drone. The video was published on the unit's Telegram channel.

Night Operation Captured in Video

"On the night of January 20, 2026, during a combat sortie, the Rubicon operator detected the launch of a HIMARS rocket. In the area of Novobakhmetyevo, after pursuing the HIMARS system, it was destroyed,” the center reported.

The footage shows imagery directly captured by the Russian strike drone responsible for the hit. In practice, such engagements are often confirmed by observation drones or other verification systems. Once the HIMARS rocket was launched, the strike drone adjusted its trajectory and successfully struck the moving Ukrainian equipment.

Previous Operations Against HIMARS

Earlier, Russian forces had reported destroying Ukrainian HIMARS units using the S-71M "Monochrome” combat drone. This drone type reportedly struck a Ukrainian launcher in the Chernihiv region on January 16, 2026.