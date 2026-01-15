World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Pentagon Shifts Naval Power as Trump Weighs Iran Intervention

US Carrier Strike Group Moves Toward Middle East Amid Iran Tensions
A US Navy carrier strike group is moving from the waters of the South China Sea to the Middle East, according to journalist Kelly Meyer of NewsNation, who cited a source familiar with the deployment.

Carrier Group Heads to CENTCOM Area

Meyer reported that the United States is transferring the carrier strike group into the area of responsibility of US Central Command. The redeployment comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and is expected to take approximately one week.

Earlier, Iran issued a new NOTAM notice that closed its airspace to all flights except international routes arriving in or departing from the country.

Reports Signal Possible US Military Action

On the evening of January 14, Reuters reported that US military intervention in Iran could begin within the next 24 hours. An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that US President Donald Trump had made a decision to intervene.

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the American leader to choose diplomacy over war and warned against repeating past mistakes.

"My message is simple: do not repeat the same mistake you made in June. Between war and diplomacy, diplomacy is the better path, even though we have no positive experience with the United States,” Araghchi said.

Regional Warnings and Trump's Statements

According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar have cautioned Washington against launching new strikes on Iran. These countries fear that US actions could disrupt oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, in turn, warned its neighbors that it would strike US military bases located on their territory if the United States attacks.

President Donald Trump later stated that he had received information indicating that killings in Iran had stopped and that authorities were not planning executions.

"We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping – it’s stopped – it’s stopping. And there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or execution – so I’ve been told that on good authority," Trump said.

Earlier, Trump threatened a strong response if Iran applied capital punishment to participants in protests. He also called on protesters in Iran to continue their actions and seize government institutions, claiming that Iranians face brutal treatment and urging them to remember those responsible for violence.

