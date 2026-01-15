Footballer Lionel Adams, Former CSKA Academy Graduate, Dies at Age 31

Former CSKA Academy Defender Lionel Adams Dies at 31 in Moscow Region

Footballer Lionel Adams has died at the age of 31. The former CSKA academy player was found beneath the windows of a high-rise residential building in the Moscow region and died before medical teams arrived.

Family Rejects Suicide Version

Adams's mother insists that her son was killed. Friends of the footballer, however, believe he took his own life due to unrequited love. His mother firmly rejects this version, stating that her son did not have a romantic partner.

She recalled that she last spoke with Adams shortly before the New Year. At that time, she tried to arrange a phone call and a meeting with him at a hospital, which he later left without notifying anyone.

Attack and Shooting Weeks Before His Death

In the night of December 27, Adams survived a group attack near the DayNight restaurant in Zvenigorod. According to available information, ten people assaulted him. He first sustained a gunshot wound and was then beaten.

Doctors assessed his condition as moderate. Medical examinations confirmed a gunshot wound to the thigh and a lacerated injury to the lip, and he required hospital treatment.

CSKA Pays Tribute to Former Defender

Moscow-based CSKA expressed condolences to the footballer's family and loved ones. "Rest in peace, Lionel,” the club's press service said in a statement.

The club recalled that Adams, who played as a central defender, began his career in the academy and youth team before leaving CSKA in 2014. Born in Saint Petersburg, Adams represented CSKA's reserve side from 2012 to 2014 but did not break into the senior squad. He also earned call-ups to Russia's youth national team.

At club level, Adams played for several teams, including Yenisey Krasnoyarsk, KAMAZ Naberezhnye Chelny, Armenia's Banants and Van, Spain's Cerceda, Belarus's Isloch, and a number of clubs in Kazakhstan.