Teenage Iranian Football Prospect Rebin Moradi Dies in Tehran Unrest

Rebin Moradi, a 17-year-old footballer who played for the youth team of Iranian club Saipa, was killed during protests in Iran, according to the human rights organization Hengaw.

Shot During Protests in Tehran

The organization reported that Moradi was shot dead in Tehran. At the time of his death, he was competing in the Tehran Youth League as part of Saipa's academy system and was considered a promising young player.

Nationwide Unrest and Communication Blackout

Protests across Iran began on December 28 amid growing public dissatisfaction with the country's economic situation. Since then, unrest has spread to multiple regions, with demonstrations frequently met by security force crackdowns.

Establishing the exact number of those injured or killed has proven difficult, as authorities imposed widespread internet and mobile communication shutdowns across the country during the protests.

Human Rights Groups Report Rising Death Toll

According to the latest confirmed data from the human rights organization Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), at least 646 people were killed during the suppression of protests by January 12, including 133 members of the security forces. More than 10,000 protesters were reported arrested.

Another human rights group, Iran Human Rights, reported a similar figure, stating that at least 648 protesters had been killed.

The death of Rebin Moradi has drawn renewed attention to the human cost of the unrest, particularly its impact on Iran's youth and sporting community.