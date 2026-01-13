World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukrainian Drones Hit Oil Tankers Near CPC Terminal, Disrupting Kazakhstan’s Crude Exports

Drone Attack on Black Sea Tankers Threatens Kazakhstan’s Oil Supply Routes
Incidents

On January 13, unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked oil tankers operating near the terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the Black Sea. The vessels were scheduled to load crude oil originating from Kazakhstan.

Ukrainian drone strikes oil tanker in the Black Sea
Photo: Screenshot from SBU video by Pravda.Ru
Ukrainian drone strikes oil tanker in the Black Sea

The tankers Delta Harmony and Matilda were damaged in the incident. Kazakhstan's national oil company KazMunayGas confirmed the attack without specifying the origin of the drones. According to the company, an explosion occurred aboard the second tanker without subsequent ignition. The vessel remained afloat, and no serious structural damage was detected. No casualties were reported, and a damage assessment is currently underway.

A source cited by RIA Novosti reported that both tankers sustained damage to cargo equipment but did not lose buoyancy. Meanwhile, Reuters stated that a fire broke out aboard Matilda but was quickly extinguished.

Tankers Were Transporting Kazakhstan's Oil

KazMunayGas clarified that Matilda was chartered by its subsidiary, Kazmortransflot National Maritime Shipping Company, and was scheduled to load Kazakh crude at the CPC terminal on January 18.

According to RIA Novosti, the damaged tankers were used by the international consortia Tengizchevroil and Karachaganak Petroleum Operating, which transport oil from Kazakhstan. These projects involve companies from the United States, including Chevron.

Reports of a Third Tanker Hit

Reuters reported that not two but three tankers may have been struck. The third vessel was identified as Delta Supreme. All three tankers reportedly belong to Greek shipping companies.

According to Bloomberg, the vessels are operated by Thenamaris, which manages Matilda, and Delta Tankers, which owns Delta Harmony and Delta Supreme. Sources said Matilda was struck by two drones. Shortly before the attack, the vessels had moved away from port while awaiting their loading slots.

The tankers were heading toward the CPC terminal in the village of Yuzhnaya Ozereevka, which handles approximately 80 percent of Kazakhstan's oil exports destined for international markets.

Initial reports also suggested that another tanker, Freyd, operated by Thenamaris, had come under attack, but the company later denied this information.

Economic Impact on Kazakhstan's Oil Exports

Reuters noted that the attack coincided with a sharp decline in Kazakhstan's oil and gas condensate production. Between January 1 and January 12, output fell by 35 percent compared to the December average. A source familiar with the data said the drop was largely due to export restrictions linked to disruptions at the Black Sea terminal.

Bloomberg added that Kazakhstan's oil exports from the Black Sea port declined again due to a combination of adverse weather, maintenance work, and drone-related damage. As a result, global oil prices surged, and the spread between the two nearest Brent crude futures contracts reached its widest level in six weeks, signaling tightening supply in Europe.

"Disruptions at the CPC have had a tangible impact on supply, limiting Kazakhstan's ability to increase production since the country cannot export barrels via alternative routes. This has also reduced surplus supply in the short term.”

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy stated that the CPC terminal continues to operate through its offshore mooring point VPU-1 and that oil shipments are ongoing, subject to weather conditions. The ministry described the situation as stable.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Cyprus Police Probe Mysterious Death of Russian Embassy Official in Nicosia
World
Cyprus Police Probe Mysterious Death of Russian Embassy Official in Nicosia
Iran Responds to USA's Threats: 'We Are Ready for War'
World
Iran Responds to USA's Threats: 'We Are Ready for War'
Popular
Venezuela’s Russian S-300 Air Defense Systems Were Not Activated During US Attack

Russian-made S-300 air defense systems purchased by Venezuela were not connected to radar networks during the US attack, leaving the country’s airspace unprotected

Venezuela Left Its Airspace Unprotected by Not Activating S-300 Systems
Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
Russian Court Upholds 21-Year Sentence for Former Belgorod Official
Iran Claims Turning Point After Foiling US- and Israel-Linked Destabilization Effort
Russia Strikes Lviv Aircraft Repair Plant With Oreshnik Missile, Defense Ministry Says
Will Trump Cause Iranian Regime to Collapse? Alexander Shtorm Silver Overtakes Nvidia as Global Market Capitalization Reaches $4.79 Trillion Oleg Artyukov Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government Lyuba Lulko
Iran Rules Out Preemptive Action, Blames US and Israel for Unrest
Greenland’s Future Belongs to Its People, Denmark Tells Washington
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Last materials
Russia Ready to Resume EU Dialogue if Europe Is Honest About Ukraine
Putin Places Assets of Rockwool and Canpack Under Temporary State Control
Drone Attack on Black Sea Tankers Threatens Kazakhstan’s Oil Supply Routes
Russia’s International Reserves Hit Historic High of $763.9 Billion
Silver Overtakes Nvidia as Global Market Capitalization Reaches $4.79 Trillion
Winter 2026 Trend: Why Suede Tote Bags Became a Wardrobe Essential
Apple Users Urged to Reboot Their iPhones Regularly as iOS 26 Adoption Slows
Repeated Binge Drinking Triggers Brain Inflammation and Long-Lasting Anxiety
Trans Fats May Disrupt Hormones and Increase Breast Cancer Risk
Russia Remains Only Force Able to Stop US Annexation of Greenland
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.