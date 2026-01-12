World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Strikes Lviv Aircraft Repair Plant With Oreshnik Missile, Defense Ministry Says

Oreshnik Missile Allegedly Disables Key Ukrainian Aviation Plant in Lviv
The Armed Forces of Russia carried out a nighttime strike on January 9 that reportedly disabled the Lviv State Aviation Repair Plant using the mobile ground-based missile system Oreshnik, according to a statement published by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky
Strike Details and Target

According to the ministry, the information about the strike was confirmed by several independent sources.

"According to information confirmed by several independent sources, as a result of a strike carried out by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the night of January 9 using the mobile ground-based missile system "Oreshnik,' the Lviv State Aviation Repair Plant was put out of operation,” the statement said.

The facility reportedly specialized in the repair and maintenance of aviation equipment used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including aircraft supplied by Western countries.

Production of Drones and Airfield Damage

In addition to aircraft maintenance, the plant was allegedly involved in the production of medium- and long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles. The strike also reportedly damaged infrastructure connected to the factory's airfield.

The defense ministry stated that the missile attack affected not only industrial facilities but also logistical elements critical to aviation operations.

Conflicting Initial Reports

Earlier reports suggested that the Oreshnik missile had been launched toward the Bilche-Volytsko-Uherske underground gas storage facility in the Lviv region during a large-scale strike on Ukrainian territory.

Subsequent information, however, indicated that the actual target of the ballistic missile was the aviation repair plant, rather than energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian authorities have not issued an official confirmation or denial regarding the reported damage to the facility.

