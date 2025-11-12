Russia Creates New Drone Forces — Regular Regiments Formed

New Russian Unmanned Systems Corps Unveiled: Regiments, Emblem and Frontline Footage

Russia has established a new branch — the Unmanned Systems Troops — and already formed full-strength regiments, announced Deputy Commander of the branch, Colonel Sergey Ishtuganov. The units will operate under a nationwide military command structure and work closely with drone manufacturers to adapt systems to battlefield needs.

Structure, staffing and industry cooperation

Ishtuganov said the branch has its leadership in place, command organs at all levels and regimental staffing organised. The force will include operators, engineers, technicians and other support specialists. He added that close interaction with manufacturers lets units refine drone models “taking account of current conditions and the operational environment.”

Emblem revealed and combat footage released

The new troops have adopted an emblem: a crossed arrow and sword over a winged microchip, a star at the intersection. The symbol appears in recent footage published by the Ministry of Defence showing strikes attributed to the Unmanned Systems Troops of the “West” grouping, including the destruction of a pickup loaded with personnel and an American-made M113 armoured personnel carrier.

Political backing and origins of the new branch

Deputy Yuri Shvytkin, a lawmaker who backed the initiative, called the creation of the branch a long-developing need: centralising drone capabilities, equipping them properly and coordinating tasks across the front. President Vladimir Putin announced the formation of the specialized force in mid-June and ordered rapid, high-quality deployment under the state armament programme, citing battlefield experience and lessons learned about enemy tactics.

“This is the concentration of capabilities into a single fist, proper armament and tasking across the whole front,” said Yuri Shvytkin.

Officials say expansion of existing units and formation of new ones continues as Moscow integrates unmanned systems more deeply into its operational posture.