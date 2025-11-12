World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Russia Creates New Drone Forces — Regular Regiments Formed

New Russian Unmanned Systems Corps Unveiled: Regiments, Emblem and Frontline Footage
Incidents

Russia has established a new branch — the Unmanned Systems Troops — and already formed full-strength regiments, announced Deputy Commander of the branch, Colonel Sergey Ishtuganov. The units will operate under a nationwide military command structure and work closely with drone manufacturers to adapt systems to battlefield needs.

Structure, staffing and industry cooperation

Ishtuganov said the branch has its leadership in place, command organs at all levels and regimental staffing organised. The force will include operators, engineers, technicians and other support specialists. He added that close interaction with manufacturers lets units refine drone models “taking account of current conditions and the operational environment.”

Emblem revealed and combat footage released

The new troops have adopted an emblem: a crossed arrow and sword over a winged microchip, a star at the intersection. The symbol appears in recent footage published by the Ministry of Defence showing strikes attributed to the Unmanned Systems Troops of the “West” grouping, including the destruction of a pickup loaded with personnel and an American-made M113 armoured personnel carrier.

“We assign operators, engineers, technicians and other support specialists to the units,” said Sergey Ishtuganov, describing the personnel mix for the new regiments.

Political backing and origins of the new branch

Deputy Yuri Shvytkin, a lawmaker who backed the initiative, called the creation of the branch a long-developing need: centralising drone capabilities, equipping them properly and coordinating tasks across the front. President Vladimir Putin announced the formation of the specialized force in mid-June and ordered rapid, high-quality deployment under the state armament programme, citing battlefield experience and lessons learned about enemy tactics.

“This is the concentration of capabilities into a single fist, proper armament and tasking across the whole front,” said Yuri Shvytkin.

Officials say expansion of existing units and formation of new ones continues as Moscow integrates unmanned systems more deeply into its operational posture.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Korean Taxi Driver Knocks Out Attacker from Caucasus in Street Fight Caught on Video
Korean Taxi Driver Knocks Out Attacker from Caucasus in Street Fight Caught on Video
Meteorite Fragments Found in Central Russia After October Fall Seen From Moscow
Meteorite Fragments Found in Central Russia After October Fall Seen From Moscow
Tiny 40-Gram Drone Targets Mosquitoes With Ultrasonic Precision
Tiny 40-Gram Drone Targets Mosquitoes With Ultrasonic Precision
Ski Complex Collapses During Demolition Near Moscow, Over 100 Cars Damaged
Ski Complex Collapses During Demolition Near Moscow, Over 100 Cars Damaged
Versace Kitchen, Chanel Sofa, and BMW Room: Moscow Apartment Sparks Online Debate
Versace Kitchen, Chanel Sofa, and BMW Room: Moscow Apartment Sparks Online Debate
Battle for Pokrovsk: Russian Army Expands Control, Encircles Ukrainian Troops
Battle for Pokrovsk: Russian Army Expands Control, Encircles Ukrainian Troops
China’s Xpeng Tests New Aridge A868 Passenger Drone with Extended Flight Range
China’s Xpeng Tests New Aridge A868 Passenger Drone with Extended Flight Range
Father Saves Toddler Who Fell Into Elevator Shaft in Apartment Complex
Father Saves Toddler Who Fell Into Elevator Shaft in Apartment Complex
Video Emerges of Fatal Dagestan Helicopter Crash
Video Emerges of Fatal Dagestan Helicopter Crash
Russia’s Fully Domestic SJ-100 Aircraft Completes Key Engine Safety Test
Russia’s Fully Domestic SJ-100 Aircraft Completes Key Engine Safety Test
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.