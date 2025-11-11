World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Turkish Air Force Plane Down: C-130 Crashes Near Georgian Border, Search Underway

Turkish C-130 Military Transport Plane Falls Apart and Crashes Near Georgia-Azerbaijan Border
Incidents

A Turkish Air Force C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft flying from Azerbaijan to Turkey has crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported on its official page on X.

The ministry did not specify how many people were aboard the aircraft but confirmed that a joint search and rescue operation is being conducted in coordination with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities. Local emergency teams are currently working in the mountainous border area where the plane went down.

The first reports of the crash appeared on the Georgian portal Imedinews, which also published footage allegedly filmed at the crash site. The video shows the aircraft descending almost vertically, trailing a thick plume of smoke before impact.

About the Lockheed C-130 Hercules

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules, developed by Lockheed Martin, is a long-range military transport aircraft designed for takeoff and landing on unpaved runways. It is widely used by the Turkish Armed Forces for transporting personnel, military cargo, and performing evacuation missions. CNN Türk noted that this model remains one of the key assets in Turkey’s air mobility operations across various missions.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding casualties or the cause of the crash. Investigations are expected to begin once search teams reach the site.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
