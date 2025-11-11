Video Shows Moment as Ski Complex Collapses During Demolition Works

Ski Complex Collapses During Demolition Near Moscow, Over 100 Cars Damaged

In Krasnogorsk, a suburb of Moscow, a structural collapse occurred during the demolition of the former Snezhkom ski complex, leaving two people injured and damaging more than a hundred vehicles, according to reports from RIA Novosti and emergency services.

Collapse During Demolition

Eyewitnesses reported that a large section of the support tower broke off, causing a cascade of debris to fall onto the parking area. According to Msk1.ru, several cars were buried under stones and construction materials as a result of the collapse.

Injuries and Response

Initially, reports mentioned one injured person, but later updates from TASS and Interfax confirmed that two people were hurt — a man and a woman. The Moscow Region Health Department clarified that one victim received medical attention at the scene, while the other was transported to a local trauma center for treatment.

“One support tower partially collapsed, sending heavy fragments onto the parking lot and injuring two people,” emergency services told reporters.

Long Decline of Snezhkom

The incident comes after years of decline for the once-famous indoor ski facility. In December last year, a worker was killed during dismantling when a metal structure collapsed. The company that managed the complex, OOO ‘Snezhnaya Gorka’, was declared bankrupt in November 2021, and a bankruptcy trustee was appointed shortly thereafter.

From Reconstruction to Demolition

Initially, the slope was closed for reconstruction in early 2022. The process began with the removal of ski lifts and the ice entertainment center. However, in October of that same year, authorities decided to fully demolish the site. Demolition work officially began in 2023, leading to the current phase of deconstruction that resulted in this accident.

Investigation Underway

Regional authorities have launched an investigation into the safety protocols followed during the demolition. Local residents have expressed concern over repeated incidents at the site, once considered one of the most advanced ski centers in Russia.