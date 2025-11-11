Battle for Pokrovsk: Russian Army Expands Control, Encircles Ukrainian Troops

Russian troops have taken control of 256 buildings in Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense reported. Assault units are continuing their advance through the city’s railway depot, engaging Ukrainian forces entrenched in industrial areas.

Russian Advance Expands in Donetsk Region

According to the Defense Ministry, Russian forces also captured 98 buildings in the nearby settlement of Roh in the DPR. The offensive continues to develop on multiple axes as part of the broader push to consolidate control over the central Donetsk front.

Ukrainian Command Acknowledges Difficult Situation

On the previous day, the Ukrainian General Staff described the situation in the Pokrovsk area as “complex and dynamic.” Military spokesman Andriy Kovalyov admitted that logistics and supply routes to Myrnohrad (Dymytrov) and Pokrovsk have been severely disrupted due to intensified Russian operations.

“The logistics toward Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk are complicated,” — said Andriy Kovalyov, spokesman for the Ukrainian General Staff.

Encirclement Tightens Around Ukrainian Forces

Earlier, on November 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that eight Ukrainian attempts to break out of the encirclement north of Pokrovsk were thwarted. The ministry reported that three Ukrainian servicemen were captured during the clashes.

In late October, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov informed President Vladimir Putin that the Center troop grouping had completed the encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad area, effectively cutting off key retreat routes for the enemy.

Battle for Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point

Military analysts note that the fighting for Pokrovsk , a key logistical hub west of Donetsk city, could represent a turning point in the Donbas campaign. Ukrainian command continues to redeploy reserves from other sectors, but reports indicate growing difficulties with manpower and ammunition supply.