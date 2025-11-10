World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Woman Pensioner Pushes 13-Year-Old Girl onto Moscow Metro Tracks

Incidents

Investigative Committee investigators detained a woman born in 1961 after she allegedly pushed a 13-year-old girl onto the tracks at the Taganskaya metro station in Moscow on the afternoon of 9 November 2025. Authorities have opened a criminal case on charges of attempted murder.

Metro passengers
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Metro passengers

What happened on the platform

According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred during daytime hours when the suspect — identified by investigators as a pensioner — suddenly pushed the girl onto the rails “on the grounds of an abrupt personal dislike.” The girl’s relatives now care for her; officials say her life and health are not under threat.

“At present the child is with relatives. The victim’s life and health are not in danger,”

the Investigative Committee reported.

Suspect detained and denies guilt

Prosecutors in Moscow confirm the woman is in custody and faces a criminal investigation. The city prosecutor’s office reports that the suspect has not pleaded guilty.

Suspect’s explanation — insulted by laughter

Later, the suspect told police and then spoke on camera, offering her version of events. As reported by Lenta.ru, the woman said the girl laughed and looked at her in a way she perceived as a personal insult — and that perception drove her to try to inflict physical harm on the minor.

“The teenager was laughing and looking at me. I took it as a personal insult and wanted to cause the child physical pain,”

the suspect told reporters, according to a video shared by Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk.

Authorities open criminal case over safety and intent

Investigators classified the incident as an attempted homicide and continue to collect evidence and witness statements from commuters and station staff. CCTV footage from the Taganskaya platform and testimonies from bystanders will form part of the probe.

The case has drawn swift public attention, raising questions about security on busy metro platforms and older offenders’ motivations in acts of sudden violence. Moscow officials say they will disclose further details as the investigation progresses.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
PMC Wagner Founder Prigozhin Alive? Rumors Suggest He Fled to Venezuela
Society
PMC Wagner Founder Prigozhin Alive? Rumors Suggest He Fled to Venezuela
Ukraine Suffers Blackouts After Russia’s Largest Kinzhal Missile Strike Since Conflict Began
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine Suffers Blackouts After Russia’s Largest Kinzhal Missile Strike Since Conflict Began
Popular
Japan’s Minister Sparks Outrage After Hinting at Russian Sovereignty Over the Kuril Islands

A remark by Japan’s Minister for Okinawa and the Northern Territories Hitoshi Kikwada, implying that the Kuril Islands might belong to Russia, has triggered a political scandal in Tokyo and renewed tensions over the long-disputed territories

Japan’s Minister Sparks Outrage After Hinting at Russian Sovereignty Over the Kuril Islands
‘Zelensky’s Wallet’ Timur Mindich Escapes Ukraine Amid Corruption Probe
‘Zelensky’s Wallet’ Timur Mindich Escapes Ukraine Amid Corruption Probe
Kremlin Welcomes Kazakhstan’s Initiative for Russia-Ukraine Negotiations
Trump Praises BBC Chief’s Resignation After Panorama Broadcast Misled Viewers
Trump Wants Peace, But Europe Rebels Destroying Itself from Within Under London’s Influence Daria Aslamova Pre-Midterm Post-Mortem – Greatest. Un-Shocking. Election. Results. Ever Guy Somerset End of an Era: Pelosi to Retire After 38 Years in U.S. Congress Andrey Mihayloff
Father Saves Toddler Who Fell Into Elevator Shaft in Apartment Complex
Woman Pensioner Pushes 13-Year-Old Girl onto Moscow Metro Tracks
US Halts NATO Arms Shipments for Ukraine Amid Record Shutdown Crisis
US Halts NATO Arms Shipments for Ukraine Amid Record Shutdown Crisis
Last materials
French Court Frees Nicolas Sarkozy from Prison Under Judicial Supervision
US Halts NATO Arms Shipments for Ukraine Amid Record Shutdown Crisis
Woman Pensioner Pushes 13-Year-Old Girl onto Moscow Metro Tracks
Father Saves Toddler Who Fell Into Elevator Shaft in Apartment Complex
‘Zelensky’s Wallet’ Timur Mindich Escapes Ukraine Amid Corruption Probe
Kremlin Welcomes Kazakhstan’s Initiative for Russia-Ukraine Negotiations
Trump Praises BBC Chief’s Resignation After Panorama Broadcast Misled Viewers
Japan’s Minister Sparks Outrage After Hinting at Russian Sovereignty Over the Kuril Islands
Ukraine Suffers Blackouts After Russia’s Largest Kinzhal Missile Strike Since Conflict Began
Video Emerges of Fatal Dagestan Helicopter Crash
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.