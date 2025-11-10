Woman Pensioner Pushes 13-Year-Old Girl onto Moscow Metro Tracks

Investigative Committee investigators detained a woman born in 1961 after she allegedly pushed a 13-year-old girl onto the tracks at the Taganskaya metro station in Moscow on the afternoon of 9 November 2025. Authorities have opened a criminal case on charges of attempted murder.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Metro passengers

What happened on the platform

According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred during daytime hours when the suspect — identified by investigators as a pensioner — suddenly pushed the girl onto the rails “on the grounds of an abrupt personal dislike.” The girl’s relatives now care for her; officials say her life and health are not under threat.

“At present the child is with relatives. The victim’s life and health are not in danger,”

the Investigative Committee reported.

Suspect detained and denies guilt

Prosecutors in Moscow confirm the woman is in custody and faces a criminal investigation. The city prosecutor’s office reports that the suspect has not pleaded guilty.

Suspect’s explanation — insulted by laughter

Later, the suspect told police and then spoke on camera, offering her version of events. As reported by Lenta.ru, the woman said the girl laughed and looked at her in a way she perceived as a personal insult — and that perception drove her to try to inflict physical harm on the minor.

“The teenager was laughing and looking at me. I took it as a personal insult and wanted to cause the child physical pain,”

the suspect told reporters, according to a video shared by Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk.

Authorities open criminal case over safety and intent

Investigators classified the incident as an attempted homicide and continue to collect evidence and witness statements from commuters and station staff. CCTV footage from the Taganskaya platform and testimonies from bystanders will form part of the probe.

The case has drawn swift public attention, raising questions about security on busy metro platforms and older offenders’ motivations in acts of sudden violence. Moscow officials say they will disclose further details as the investigation progresses.