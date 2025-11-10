Father Saves Toddler Who Fell Into Elevator Shaft in Apartment Complex

In the city of Voronezh, a three-year-old boy fell into an elevator shaft after leaning against a door that suddenly gave way. The dramatic incident occurred in the Crimean Quarter residential complex, according to the local news outlet MOЁ! Online.

The child’s father immediately jumped down the shaft to save his son. According to him, neighbors played a crucial role in preventing tragedy.

“The father rushed down and rescued the little one. He says their neighbors saved them from tragedy — they heard the sound of the boy falling, stopped the elevator, and came to help the father,”

— reported MOЁ! Online.

Miraculously, the child did not suffer serious injuries. He was treated for several bruises and shock but is now safe.

Criminal Case Opened Over Safety Violations

The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case for providing services that do not meet safety requirements. Investigators are now determining which maintenance company was responsible for the elevator’s condition and why the door could open without the cabin present.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of elevators in newly built residential complexes, with residents demanding stricter oversight and immediate inspections across similar buildings in Voronezh.