Video Emerges of Fatal Dagestan Helicopter Crash

A video has been released showing the moment a Ka-226 helicopter crashed in the Republic of Dagestan, killing five people. The crash occurred on November 7 near the village of Achi-Su, as the aircraft was flying from Kizlyar to the Sunny Shore resort complex.

Among the victims were senior staff members of the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant (KEMZ), according to an official statement from the company’s press service.

Victims Identified by the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant

The crash claimed the lives of five KEMZ employees, including Achalo Magomedov, Deputy General Director for Construction and Transport Support. Also killed were Sirazhudin Saaduev, Chief Helicopter Design Engineer, Sergey Suslov, Chief Power Engineer, and Islam Dzhabrailov, a company driver. The fifth victim, Petr Surov, the helicopter’s flight engineer, initially survived but later died in hospital from his injuries.

The two remaining survivors remain under close medical supervision — one in serious condition, the other reported to be in moderate condition.

Crash Details: Ka-226 Loses Control Mid-Flight

On November 7, the Ka-226 helicopter, traveling from Kizlyar to the Sunny Shore resort near Izberbash, lost control and crashed near Achi-Su village. There were seven people on board at the time of the accident.

On November 8, footage of the crash appeared on social media. The video shows the helicopter apparently losing control and striking a pier. The impact caused the aircraft’s tail section to detach before it plunged onto an under-construction guest house, sparking a fire. Fortunately, there were no people inside the building at the time.

Officials Confirm Identities and Causes Under Investigation

The Kizlyar city administration told RIA Novosti that one of the injured survivors is Akhamat Akhamatov, Executive Director of KEMZ and son of the plant’s director, Ibragim Akhamatov. According to Dagestan authorities, the aircraft was piloted by Vladimir Andreev, a test pilot, with Akhamatov occupying the co-pilot’s seat at the time of the crash.

Investigators and aviation safety officials are currently working to determine the exact cause of the tragedy, including possible technical failure or pilot error.