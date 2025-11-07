Helicopter with Tourists Crashes in Dagestan, Killing Four and Injuring Three

In the Republic of Dagestan, a helicopter carrying tourists crashed near one of the region’s resort areas, killing four people, according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Health cited by TASS. The regional branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MChS) confirmed that there were survivors and multiple injuries, RIA Novosti reported.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alan Wilson from Stilton, Peterborough, Cambs, UK, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Kamov Ka-226 (ID unknown) (37439147961)

According to reports from Baza and Shot, the crash occurred near the settlement of Achi-Su in the Karabudakhkent District. The Ka-226 helicopter was carrying a total of seven tourists. The aircraft had been en route from Kizlyar to Izberbash when it went down on the grounds of a local recreation facility, GTRK Dagestan reported. The accident took place around 14:40 local time (which coincides with Moscow time).

Photos released by the Ministry of Emergency Situations show the wreckage of the helicopter lying on residential property, surrounded by fire and debris.

According to the Telegram channel 112, the crash occurred near the Zhemchuzhina resort. Following the impact, the helicopter caught fire, but three passengers managed to escape and were hospitalized. Two of the injured were reported to be in extremely critical condition, according to RIA Novosti sources in the emergency services. The helicopter was privately owned and used for sightseeing flights.

Later, the Dagestan Ministry of Health confirmed that one of the victims remains in critical condition and is considered non-transportable, receiving intensive treatment at a hospital in Izberbash. Two other injured passengers were transferred under medical supervision to a specialized burn center.

“One patient remains in extremely critical condition and is undergoing intensive therapy, while two others have been transported to a burn unit,”

the ministry said in its statement.

Investigators and emergency crews continue to work at the crash site to determine the cause of the accident.