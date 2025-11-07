World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Crypto Trader Roman Novak and His Wife Dismembered in UAE After Disappearance

Russian crypto trader Roman Novak and his wife Anna have been found dead in the United Arab Emirates, weeks after their mysterious disappearance. According to law enforcement sources cited by Fontanka and 78.ru, the couple was kidnapped and later killed by Russian nationals allegedly seeking access to Novak’s cryptocurrency assets.

Photo: pixabay.com by Ahmad Ardity, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Kidnapping and Disappearance

The Novaks stopped communicating with relatives about a month ago. Unconfirmed reports suggest they were abducted for ransom, but after the money was not delivered, the perpetrators decided to eliminate them. Investigators say that on October 2, 2025, the couple was driven by their chauffeur to a meeting with supposed investors near Lake Hatta, where they entered another car and vanished.

Dismemberment and Discovery

As reported by Fontanka, the crime turned out to be gruesome. The suspects allegedly lured the pair to a rented villa in Hatta under the pretense of discussing a major investment deal. In reality, they were after Novak’s crypto wallet, which they believed contained billions of dollars. When they discovered the wallet was empty, the criminals killed the couple, dismembered the bodies, and disposed of the remains in separate bags across multiple trash containers near a shopping center.

“The suspects have been detained and will be extradited to St. Petersburg for questioning,” said a law enforcement source quoted by 78.ru.

Fraud Allegations and Crypto Scandal

Novak had been under scrutiny even before his disappearance. According to Mash, he was previously convicted of embezzlement and had been soliciting investments for a crypto project called Fintopio, which promised rapid digital transfers. He reportedly claimed to have ties with Arab royalty and Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, to attract investors. Many were later left defrauded, and Fintopio employees went unpaid.

Novak also allegedly sold counterfeit TON tokens at discounted prices using fabricated screenshots to deceive buyers. His financial schemes appear to have earned him numerous enemies both in Russia and abroad.

International Investigation Underway

Russian investigators have opened a criminal case under the article of “murder of two persons” following the discovery of the crime. The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed cooperation with UAE authorities to uncover all circumstances surrounding the case. Meanwhile, local police continue to search for evidence at the villa where the killings occurred.

Once known for his lavish lifestyle and ties to the crypto elite, Novak’s fall from grace has now ended in tragedy — a story of deception, greed, and a deadly web spun around the promise of easy money.

