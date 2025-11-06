Video: Dozens of Ukrainian Soldiers Surrender After Encirclement Near Krasnoarmeysk

Fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) encircled near Krasnoarmeysk (known in Ukraine as Pokrovsk) have reportedly surrendered after all attempts to break through Russian lines failed. The remaining Ukrainian troops, trapped inside the city, were forced to capitulate as Russian units tightened control around them.

According to Shot Telegram channel, the largest groups of Ukrainian soldiers were concentrated in the eastern part of Krasnoarmeysk’s Central District and in the Prigorodny microdistrict. Russian artillery, mortar crews, and drone units are said to have continued striking the surrounded area, leaving the trapped forces with no viable escape routes.

“Over the past 24 hours alone, more than ten breakout attempts failed. All captured soldiers claim their command abandoned them and stopped responding,” the source reported, adding that many of the surrendered troops were recently mobilized conscripts.

City largely under Russian control

Earlier, Russian sources stated that their forces had taken control of approximately 80 percent of Krasnoarmeysk. The city, once a major Ukrainian stronghold in the Donetsk region, has been under continuous assault for several weeks, with reports of heavy losses on both sides.

Interrogations of captured soldiers reportedly indicate widespread disorganization within Ukrainian ranks and a lack of communication with higher command. Russian military analysts suggest that the collapse of resistance in Krasnoarmeysk could mark a turning point in the battle for this sector of the front.

Strategic significance

Krasnoarmeysk, located northwest of Donetsk, serves as an important logistical hub for Ukrainian operations in the region. Its capture by Russian forces would significantly disrupt Ukrainian supply routes and defensive positions to the west.

As fighting continues on the outskirts, Russian units are reportedly consolidating positions within the captured districts, while Ukrainian remnants either surrender or attempt to retreat under heavy fire.