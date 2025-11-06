New Video Reveals Moment of Louisville Cargo Plane Explosion

A newly surfaced video has revealed the dramatic final seconds of the UPS cargo jet that crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, killing at least 12 people and disrupting one of the world’s busiest logistics hubs.

The chilling surveillance video shows an engine detaching from the aircraft’s left wing just moments after liftoff. Within seconds, the massive McDonnell Douglas MD-11F bursts into flames and plunges into an industrial area south of the runway, triggering a chain of explosions that lit up the night sky. Eyewitnesses described “a fireball bigger than a building” as debris scattered across half a mile of warehouses and roads.

Authorities have confirmed that all three crew members aboard the flight perished. Several people on the ground were also killed as the plane’s fuselage tore through an industrial zone, setting nearby facilities ablaze. The latest estimates place the death toll at twelve, with multiple individuals still unaccounted for.

Investigation Focuses on Engine Separation

Preliminary reports from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) indicate that the left engine’s separation from the wing may have been the initiating event leading to the catastrophic failure. The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered and transported to Washington for detailed analysis. Investigators are also reviewing maintenance logs and prior engine performance data to determine whether mechanical fatigue or fuel-system malfunction played a role.

The accident has forced partial suspension of operations at UPS’s Worldport hub in Louisville — the company’s central global distribution facility. Officials warn that domestic and international shipping delays may persist for several days as the investigation unfolds and recovery crews clear the wreckage from the main runway.

Residents in the surrounding neighborhoods reported a deafening explosion followed by a column of black smoke visible for miles. Emergency responders worked overnight to contain fires and search for victims. Several industrial workers were hospitalized with severe burns and smoke inhalation. The mayor of Louisville has declared a local state of emergency, mobilizing additional fire and environmental crews to assist at the scene.

Investigators are expected to release preliminary findings within two weeks. Aviation experts say the incident could have far-reaching implications for aging cargo fleets still operating MD-11F aircraft. UPS is reportedly reviewing its fleet inspection protocols and preparing for potential grounding of similar models pending the NTSB’s conclusions.

“This was a perfectly routine takeoff until everything went wrong in a matter of seconds,” one investigator said. “The video evidence will be critical in reconstructing those final moments.”

As the investigation deepens, the Louisville crash stands as one of the deadliest U.S. cargo plane disasters in recent years, sparking renewed debate about aircraft maintenance standards and the safety of older freighters still in commercial operation.