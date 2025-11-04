Video: Russian Forces Repel NATO-Backed Assault on Kupyansk

Russian forces of the 68th Division successfully repelled an armored breakthrough attempt by Ukrainian troops near Kupyansk. The operation was documented in video footage released on "Operation Z: Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring" Telegram channel.

The video shows that even protective measures applied to Ukrainian armored vehicles against FPV-drones did not hinder the Russian defenders. Troops effectively halted the advancing enemy vehicles on the approaches to Kupyansk.

According to reports, the push toward Kupyansk and the Oskol River was ordered by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an attempt to relieve forces encircled in the city. However, the operation resulted in heavy losses for Ukrainian armored units.

“Despite the use of FPV-drone countermeasures by the enemy, Russian defenders successfully neutralized the armored advance and maintained control over the key approaches to Kupyansk,” the report stated.

The engagement underscores the continued intensity of clashes in the Kupyansk region and highlights the challenges Ukrainian forces face in attempting to break Russian defensive lines.