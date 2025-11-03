World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Army Destroys Major Ukrainian Power Plant in Burshtyn Strikes

Incidents

The Russian Army has destroyed one of Ukraine's largest thermal power plants, the Burshtyn Thermal Power Station in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, according to military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny. The attack has disrupted power supply across all territories controlled by the Kyiv regime, Poddubny reported.

Electric power plant
Photo: freepik is licensed under Public Domain
Electric power plant

Poddubny noted that Russian forces continue to strike Ukraine's defense industry facilities, ammunition depots, military bases, airfields, and railway infrastructure. According to him, Ukraine's air defense systems have proven unable to cope with the growing intensity of Russian missile and drone attacks, which increase in scale with every operation.

In the early hours of November 3, Russian forces launched Kinzhal hypersonic missiles targeting military sites in Ukraine's Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, reportedly striking Ukrainian air bases. The Russian Army also hit an industrial facility in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, triggering a large fire.

Earlier, on November 2, Russian forces reportedly struck Ukrainian equipment operated by Romanian mercenaries near Odesa. According to Sergey Lebedev, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground movement in Mykolaiv, the destroyed equipment included several air defense systems.

"The Romanians set up a crossing for heavy vehicles to deliver them to the Banderites. They gathered them in one place for transport, and that's exactly where the strike landed,”

— said Lebedev.

On October 30, Russian forces launched a massive strike across Ukraine, targeting both military and energy facilities. The assault involved over 100 Geran-2 kamikaze drones, along with dozens of Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles. Earlier in October, Kyiv's left bank was almost completely left without power after Geran drones hit CHPP-6, one of the capital's most powerful energy plants.

Ukrainian lawmaker Aleksey Kucherenko confirmed that block transformers at one of Kyiv's thermal power stations were damaged in the Russian strikes. Following the attacks, President Vladimir Zelensky responded sharply to criticism of Kyiv's air defense readiness, stressing that the issue was not only about air defense systems but also about the limited use of Patriot missiles against drones. Zelensky added that he was not prepared to lay blame on the city's mayor for the failures.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
