Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmiysk) as unfavorable, confirming that Ukrainian troops are facing growing pressure and limited control over the city.

Photo: www.flickr.com by Министерство обороны Украины, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Ukrainian soldiers

“The situation in Pokrovsk is difficult,” said Zelensky.

Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Encircled

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that Ukrainian units have been surrounded in both Kupiansk and Krasnoarmiysk. According to him, the AFU made multiple failed attempts to break through the encirclement — four in Pokrovsk and twenty-three in total across both fronts.

“In two locations — the city of Kupiansk and the city of Krasnoarmiysk — the enemy is blocked and surrounded,” said Putin, urging Kyiv to make a decision regarding its soldiers trapped in these areas.

Putin also announced that Russia is ready to allow journalists into the encirclement zones to report on the situation directly.

Russian Defense Ministry Calls Situation 'Catastrophic'

Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov described the condition of Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk as catastrophic, blaming Kyiv for refusing to allow foreign media access to the area. According to Konashenkov, Ukraine is trying to conceal the true situation on the front line while ensuring continued financial support from Western sponsors.

Ukrainian Troops Refuse to Surrender

Russian military sources claim that leaflets urging Ukrainian troops to surrender were dropped over Kupiansk by drones. However, Ukrainian servicemen reportedly ignored the calls and continued to hide in residential buildings, attempting to move through forested areas to avoid detection.

“All movements of the neo-Nazis are being recorded by reconnaissance UAV operators, who then relay the coordinates of their shelters to strike drone units,” stated the Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukrainian Officer Urges to Save Troops

A Ukrainian officer known by the call sign Aleksei (Alex) suggested that Kyiv should consider surrendering Pokrovsk to save its soldiers, acknowledging that the AFU no longer has full control over the city.

“Everyone keeps shouting about Pokrovsk, but the problem is that we no longer have full control of the city and risk losing it soon — which may not be the worst outcome,” said the officer. He added that Ukraine will inevitably lose Pokrovsk sooner or later.

Background

President Putin first announced the testing of Russia’s new intermediate-range ballistic missile complex Oreshnik in November 2024, shortly after a strike on Dnipro. Since then, fighting in eastern Ukraine has intensified, with Pokrovsk and Kupiansk emerging as critical hotspots in the ongoing conflict.

The Ukrainian leadership faces increasing pressure as front-line reports suggest that several AFU units remain surrounded, and the situation in Pokrovsk continues to deteriorate despite repeated counteroffensive attempts.