World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukrainian Troops Trapped in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk — Putin Reports Encirclement

Incidents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmiysk) as unfavorable, confirming that Ukrainian troops are facing growing pressure and limited control over the city.

Ukrainian soldiers
Photo: www.flickr.com by Министерство обороны Украины, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Ukrainian soldiers
“The situation in Pokrovsk is difficult,” said Zelensky.

Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Encircled

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that Ukrainian units have been surrounded in both Kupiansk and Krasnoarmiysk. According to him, the AFU made multiple failed attempts to break through the encirclement — four in Pokrovsk and twenty-three in total across both fronts.

“In two locations — the city of Kupiansk and the city of Krasnoarmiysk — the enemy is blocked and surrounded,” said Putin, urging Kyiv to make a decision regarding its soldiers trapped in these areas.

Putin also announced that Russia is ready to allow journalists into the encirclement zones to report on the situation directly.

Russian Defense Ministry Calls Situation 'Catastrophic'

Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov described the condition of Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk as catastrophic, blaming Kyiv for refusing to allow foreign media access to the area. According to Konashenkov, Ukraine is trying to conceal the true situation on the front line while ensuring continued financial support from Western sponsors.

Ukrainian Troops Refuse to Surrender

Russian military sources claim that leaflets urging Ukrainian troops to surrender were dropped over Kupiansk by drones. However, Ukrainian servicemen reportedly ignored the calls and continued to hide in residential buildings, attempting to move through forested areas to avoid detection.

“All movements of the neo-Nazis are being recorded by reconnaissance UAV operators, who then relay the coordinates of their shelters to strike drone units,” stated the Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukrainian Officer Urges to Save Troops

A Ukrainian officer known by the call sign Aleksei (Alex) suggested that Kyiv should consider surrendering Pokrovsk to save its soldiers, acknowledging that the AFU no longer has full control over the city.

“Everyone keeps shouting about Pokrovsk, but the problem is that we no longer have full control of the city and risk losing it soon — which may not be the worst outcome,” said the officer. He added that Ukraine will inevitably lose Pokrovsk sooner or later.

Background

President Putin first announced the testing of Russia’s new intermediate-range ballistic missile complex Oreshnik in November 2024, shortly after a strike on Dnipro. Since then, fighting in eastern Ukraine has intensified, with Pokrovsk and Kupiansk emerging as critical hotspots in the ongoing conflict.

The Ukrainian leadership faces increasing pressure as front-line reports suggest that several AFU units remain surrounded, and the situation in Pokrovsk continues to deteriorate despite repeated counteroffensive attempts.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion
Europe
Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion
Sanctions and Sovereignty: How Washington’s Economic War Undermines International Law
Columnists
Sanctions and Sovereignty: How Washington’s Economic War Undermines International Law
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Visitor Might Be Using the Sun for Gravitational Maneuver
Mysteries
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Visitor Might Be Using the Sun for Gravitational Maneuver
Popular
Washington Aims to Fully Substitute Russian Oil and Gas for China

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the United States could fully replace Russia in the Chinese oil and gas market, but experts warn that logistics, pricing, and political realities make such a shift nearly impossible

Washington Aims to Fully Substitute Russian Oil and Gas for China
Russian Forces Announce Temporary Halt in Select Areas Amid Media Access Initiative
Russian Forces Announce Temporary Halt in Select Areas Amid Media Access Initiative
Pentagon Pulls Elite Airborne Brigade from Romania as Europe Faces Force Cuts
NASA’s Greatest Challenge on the Moon: Keeping Astronauts on Their Feet
From Samhain to Halloween: Not Satanic, Just Seasonal Traditions Evgeniya Petrova Soul Train – Edgar Cayce, Dropback People & The NPC Menace Guy Somerset Trump’s Nuclear Ambition Collides with Reality of Pentagon’s $400 Billion Modernization Program Lyuba Lulko
Mystery Object 3I/Atlas Rekindles Debate Over Alien Technology in Deep Space
Rubio vs. Lavrov: The Phone Call That Changed Trump’s Policy on Russia and Ukraine
Trump and Xi Hold First Meeting in Six Years, Fail to Reach Breakthrough Deals
Trump and Xi Hold First Meeting in Six Years, Fail to Reach Breakthrough Deals
Last materials
How Car Color Affects Safety, Maintenance and Driver Mood — Bright Shades Score High
From Samhain to Halloween: Not Satanic, Just Seasonal Traditions
Moscow Denies Kyiv’s Alleged Strike on Oreshnik ICBM in Astrakhan Region
Foods That Can Repair Tooth Enamel Naturally
Soul Train – Edgar Cayce, Dropback People & The NPC Menace
Autumn Care for Currants: How to Feed Bushes Right for Next Year’s Harvest
Trump’s Nuclear Ambition Collides with Reality of Pentagon’s $400 Billion Modernization Program
India’s IOC Buys Five Cargoes of Russian Oil Despite U.S. Sanctions Pressure
Son Confesses to Beheading His Mother in Yekaterinburg Park
Rubio vs. Lavrov: The Phone Call That Changed Trump’s Policy on Russia and Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.