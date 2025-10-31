World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Son Confesses to Beheading His Mother in Yekaterinburg Park

Incidents

A horrifying development has emerged in Yekaterinburg, where police have located the severed head of a woman and detained her 20-year-old son, who has confessed to killing and beheading his mother during a nighttime attack in a city park.

Son Confesses After Gruesome Discovery

The discovery was made after investigators found a headless body in Yekaterinburg’s South-Western forest park. According to the Baza Telegram channel, the victim’s 20-year-old son became the prime suspect. He reportedly lured his 41-year-old mother into the park late on October 20 under the pretext of walking her to her apartment — and then attacked her.

“He admitted his guilt and showed investigators where he had hidden his mother’s head and personal belongings,” said a law enforcement source familiar with the case.

The suspect led police to a plastic bag containing the victim’s head and clothes, found roughly 200 meters from the crime scene. He explained that he had hidden the evidence to make it harder for police to find him.

Motive Linked to Family Conflict

Investigators believe the motive behind the brutal murder was a long-standing domestic conflict. The young man reportedly told police that he was tired of his mother’s constant criticism and arguments. He further admitted that his past experience slaughtering livestock had made him emotionally desensitized to violence.

Relatives Knew but Stayed Silent

According to preliminary information, the suspect confessed the crime to two relatives shortly after the incident, but they were too afraid to go to the police. Both mother and son were migrants from a Central Asian country working in the Sverdlovsk region.

Scene Described as Extremely Disturbing

The body of the woman — found fully naked and showing a clean cut to the neck — was discovered by a jogger on October 30. Only a ring remained on the body. The suspect was later apprehended and is now being held in a temporary detention facility.

“He was confident he wouldn’t be caught because he had removed the head and hidden the clothes,” a source in law enforcement said.

Police continue to examine the details of the crime scene and the suspect’s mental state. The case has deeply shocked local residents and drawn national attention due to its brutality.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Expert Explains What Causes Dark Circles and How to Treat Them Effectively
