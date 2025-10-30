World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Forces Announce Temporary Halt in Select Areas Amid Media Access Initiative

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated its readiness to temporarily halt combat operations in three areas of the ongoing special military operation. The announcement, posted on the ministry’s Telegram channel, follows a directive from President Vladimir Putin allowing unrestricted access for journalists to Ukrainian military encirclement zones.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian forces are prepared to suspend hostilities for five to six hours in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, and Kupyansk. During this period, safe entry and exit corridors will be provided for foreign media representatives.

On October 29, President Putin announced that Moscow is ready to pause operations in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk specifically to ensure journalist access. He also noted that Ukrainian authorities must make decisions regarding the fate of their personnel—Ukrainian soldiers currently encircled in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk.

