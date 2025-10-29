World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin Offers Ceasefire in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk to Allow Access for Foreign Journalists

Incidents

Russia is ready to suspend combat operations in the Ukrainian cities of Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name — Pokrovsk) to ensure the safe access of foreign journalists, President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Russian servicemen, TASS reports.

Russian Army
Photo: минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Russian Army

The head of state emphasized that Russian forces have encircled Ukrainian units in both Kupyansk and Pokrovsk. He noted that Moscow has no objections to granting media representatives — including international reporters — access to these areas.

“Ukraine’s authorities must decide the fate of their soldiers who are now blocked in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk,”

Putin stated, adding that Russia’s proposal aims to ensure transparency while maintaining humanitarian principles in the ongoing conflict.

Fighting Continues Despite Proposed Pause

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops continue their attempts to break through to the encircled forces in Pokrovsk. According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, one such assault took place on October 29 from the direction of the village of Grishino, located northwest of Pokrovsk. The attack was repelled, with Ukrainian forces reportedly returning to their initial positions after suffering losses.

Putin reiterated that Russia remains open to dialogue and supports media transparency, provided that the Ukrainian side also cooperates in ensuring the safety of those involved.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Adopts Law Introducing Year-Round Military Conscription
Russia
Russia Adopts Law Introducing Year-Round Military Conscription
Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion
Europe
Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion
The Cacomistle: The Ring-Tailed Cat That Outsmarts Names and Expectations
Animal
The Cacomistle: The Ring-Tailed Cat That Outsmarts Names and Expectations
Popular
Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion

State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Sergey Glazyev proposed ending the circulation of NATO currencies — the dollar, euro, and pound sterling — in Eurasian economies to undermine the financial foundation of Western militarism

Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion
Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together
Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together
Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity
World’s 'Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt Wows Fans with New Training Photos
Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion Oleg Artyukov Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity Andrey Mihayloff Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together Lyuba Lulko
Chernobyl’s Mysterious Blue Dogs: Vandalism, Not Mutation
Belarus Ready to Halt Oreshnik Missile Placement Amid Regional Tensions
Massive Power Outage Leaves Multiple Sakhalin Cities in Darkness
Massive Power Outage Leaves Multiple Sakhalin Cities in Darkness
Last materials
Putin Offers Ceasefire in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk to Allow Access for Foreign Journalists
Former Crimean Prosecutor Natalia Poklonskaya Officially Changes Name to Radveda
Ukrainian Bradley Fighting Vehicles Equipped with Soviet Kontakt Armor
U.S. Vice President JD Vance Says Ukraine Conflict May End Sooner Than Expected
Common Pain Drugs Found to Suppress Osteosarcoma Tumors
From China's DF-21D to Russia’s Zmeevik': The New Era of Anti-Carrier Ballistics
Poland Intercepts Russian Il-20 Reconnaissance Plane Over the Baltic Sea
Lavrov: Trump’s Change in Tone on Ukraine Surprised Moscow
Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion
Why Retinol Hand Creams Are the New Anti-Aging Essential
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.