Putin Offers Ceasefire in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk to Allow Access for Foreign Journalists

Russia is ready to suspend combat operations in the Ukrainian cities of Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name — Pokrovsk) to ensure the safe access of foreign journalists, President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Russian servicemen, TASS reports.

Photo: минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian Army

The head of state emphasized that Russian forces have encircled Ukrainian units in both Kupyansk and Pokrovsk. He noted that Moscow has no objections to granting media representatives — including international reporters — access to these areas.

“Ukraine’s authorities must decide the fate of their soldiers who are now blocked in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk,”

Putin stated, adding that Russia’s proposal aims to ensure transparency while maintaining humanitarian principles in the ongoing conflict.

Fighting Continues Despite Proposed Pause

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops continue their attempts to break through to the encircled forces in Pokrovsk. According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, one such assault took place on October 29 from the direction of the village of Grishino, located northwest of Pokrovsk. The attack was repelled, with Ukrainian forces reportedly returning to their initial positions after suffering losses.

Putin reiterated that Russia remains open to dialogue and supports media transparency, provided that the Ukrainian side also cooperates in ensuring the safety of those involved.