Ukrainian Bradley Fighting Vehicles Equipped with Soviet Kontakt Armor

The Bradley infantry fighting vehicles supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are being upgraded with Soviet-made Kontakt-1 reactive armor. According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, this modification indicates the vehicles’ original protection may be insufficient for combat conditions.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Calab Franklin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ APC Bradley

The publication noted photographs showing Bradleys assigned to Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade. The vehicles were fitted with Kontakt-1 armor blocks covering the front hull near the engine and transmission compartment.

Images also show a lattice-style grill mounted above the vehicle’s upper hull, as well as a rubber skirt installed on the front section for additional shielding.

Legacy Soviet Armor Finds New Use on U.S. Equipment

The Kontakt-1 dynamic protection system entered service in 1985. Designed to protect armored vehicles from shaped-charge munitions, it operates by detonating metal plates in opposite directions upon impact, disrupting the penetrating jet of an incoming projectile. This can significantly reduce the effectiveness of anti-tank weapons.

The adaptation of this 1980s-era Soviet technology to modern U.S. equipment underscores the intensity of current battlefield conditions and Ukraine’s effort to enhance vehicle survivability by any means available.